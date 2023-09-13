WAVERLY — One of Bob Maag’s bucket list items was to one day see Waverly High School host a regional marching band competition.

In his lifetime, the school’s beloved band director of 33 years didn’t get to see that dream come to fruition — he passed away in 2021 at age 85.

But this year, one of his successors will see that goal realized — and will take it a step further.

On Sept. 23, Waverly High School will host the first Waverly Marching Festival, which is scheduled to feature field performances, as well as the first-ever marching band parade in Waverly.

“It’s kind of something that past directors, especially Bob Maag, always wanted to see,” current Waverly Band Director Brady Rohlfs said. “We’re just happy that we can finally get to that point.”

The parade will see five high school marching bands — including Waverly’s — stomping through the city’s residential streets and performing for judges along the way.

Rohlfs said organizing a marching band competition takes significant time and communication among participants. But the school’s main hindrance has been its lack of a football field with artificial turf. Most high school marching band competitions are held at stadiums with Astroturf surfaces to avoid dirtying uniforms in the event of rain, Rohlfs said.

Waverly’s installation of an artificial turf surface at Viking Stadium in 2021 made hosting a marching competition possible. Rohlfs said he’d hoped to get the festival organized in 2022, but the post-pandemic timing made scheduling a challenge.

This year, the time is right.

“We always wanted to have a parade in town,” Rohlfs said. “This is kind of our chance to do that.”

Waverly’s marching band will be joined by bands from Lincoln East, Palmyra, Omaha Skutt and Seward. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., following 143rd Street from Heywood Street to Castlewood Street. Bands will be judged on the uniformity of their lines and the overall quality of their music.

The field competition will start at 1 p.m. at Viking Stadium, and the band that tallies the highest score at the end of both competitions will take home a sweepstakes trophy to defend the following year.

The marching festival will be each band’s first competitive performance of the year, and Rohlfs said preparing for both a field competition and a parade has presented a new challenge. But it also provides an opportunity to get extra practice before the thick of the competition season begins.

“We just kind of want to get that feedback so that when we head into the other competitions, we’ve already celebrated each other and we can move forward,” Rohlfs said.

Rohlfs released a sign-up form to other schools in March of this year and quickly generated interest from peers in the high school band community. He limited the 2023 festival to five schools to serve as a test run of sorts, but he hopes to invite even more schools in future iterations of the event. He said three others have already committed to be part of the festival in 2024.

“Hopefully we can keep building each year,” he said.

Waverly residents’ enthusiasm surrounding the festival has been encouraging so far, but Rohlfs hopes to see the sidewalks packed from beginning to end.

“We want to get as much of the community we can there because the bigger the crowd, the more bands will want to be here,” he said. “It’s kind of been a longtime community desire to have something like this that we can call our own, where we’re inviting other schools. I think there’s a lot of excitement to see this happen.”