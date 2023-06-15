OMAHA- Pity the Thiele sister stuck dusting the family’s trophy case.

After Husker senior Lindsey Thiele won the 100th state women’s match play title Wednesday, there are now 13 cups or other trophies from Nebraska Golf Association championships in the house at Wahoo.

She’s the fourth of the five daughters of Kevin and Lisa Thiele in the championship circle. In order of age, the Thiele sisters are Haley, Hannah, Lindsey, Lauren and Brooke.

Haley won girls match play titles in 2013 and 2014, the Nebraska Girls Amateur in 2013 and Nebraska Women’s Amateurs in 2017 and 2019. Hannah won the 2014 girls and 2016 women’s match play, the 2014 and 2015 Nebraska Girls Amateurs and the 2017 Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

Lauren won girls match play titles in 2019 and 2021.

Haley and Hannah have graduated from NU. Lauren plays for Wichita State. Brooke, currently out with an injury, attends Wahoo Neumann.

Lindsey said it has been full support from her sisters. No ribbing about not previously having a title.

“I had two of them out here today, Lauren and Brooke, and the other two wish they could be out here,” Lindsey said. “Haley and Hannah are working, but they texted me this morning.”

In her 2-and-1 title win over Iowa sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna from Omaha Westside, Thiele won the first hole at Happy Hollow with a par and never trailed.

Thiele, with last year’s champion Megan Whittaker as her caddie, was 2-up after winning the 12th hole with a double bogey but a tee shot into a fairway lake on No. 14 led to a bogey and halved her lead.

Hanna missed an 8-footer for birdie that would have won the 15th hole. Thiele won the 16th with birdie — her only other birdie on the day halved the par-5 No. 5 — to take the match to dormie. She bogeyed the uphill par-3 17th with a 3-putt, but so did Hanna with a 3-putt from 10 feet to end the match.

“I had lots of opportunities and I just didn’t take advantage of them,” Hanna said. “I felt like yesterday I attacked more and made the putts and today it just wasn’t really my day, coming up a bit short on wedges and hitting edges again on putts.”

Thiele said she’s grateful for her name to go on the permanent trophy.

“Knowing all the girls and the women who have come before and won this championship, just the long line of history that they have, and it being the 100th year, that means a lot,” she said. “I’ve been playing this tournament a long time. So it feels really good to get this one.”