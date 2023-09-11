WAVERLY — In the history books, Joe Cockerill’s life might be divided into two sections — before Sept. 23, 2021, and after. On that early fall day, Cockerill earned a designation that few do: hero.

On Monday, that word and Cockerill’s name were permanently linked, etched in bronze.

Two years ago, on his Thursday morning commute, Cockerill watched as a big rig pulling two rock-filled dump trailers careened onto U.S. 6’s westbound shoulder at full speed.

He thought the driver must have been having a heart attack or some kind of medical episode, so he quickly made a U-turn and pulled up behind a woman who was outside of her car, calling 911.

Cockerill got out of his car and took off running toward the truck cab. Another man was sprinting from across the road in the direction of the truck, which had coasted about 100 yards in the ditch before coming to a stop.

Cockerill reached the truck first, but when he got to the driver’s side door, he froze.

“I was like ‘What’s going to be in this cab when we open the door?’” Cockerill said.

But a voice behind Cockerill shouted at him to get inside. In the cabin was an unconscious man still sitting in the driver’s seat, slumped toward the passenger side. Flames began coming up through the floorboard as the second man climbed up to pull out the driver, whose foot had gotten lodged between the seat and the dash.

The man needed a second hand to try to free the driver’s foot, and he called down to Cockerill to jump back up and work the foot free.

“I started tugging on his leg, and I couldn’t get him free,” Cockerill said, as he started to panic and flames began to surround the passenger’s side of the cab. The voice behind him called again: “Joe, we’ve got to get this dude out of here.”

Cockerill hadn’t taken a look at the man’s face yet, but he looked back to see who was shouting his name and saw his friend Matt Verkamp — whom he had known since they played fifth-grade basketball together — staring up at him.

“And I thought, ‘Okay, I’m not going to die. He’s going to yank me out if this truck starts to engulf in flames,’” Cockerill said. “‘Matt’s going to at least grab me, so I can just relax and figure out how to get (the driver’s) leg out.’”

“I yanked as hard as I could and twisted and popped it free,” Cockerill said. “I remember we got him down and carried him down to the ditch and sat him down. As soon as we laid him down, that first tire exploded.”

Just shy of two years later, Cockerill was presented with the Carnegie Medal, given to U.S. and Canadian citizens “who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission’s website. Cockerill joins more than 10,000 people who have received the award since its inception in 1904.

“It’s one of the most prestigious awards that the United States and Canada give to civilians,” Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes said at the award ceremony on Monday.

Gerdes nominated Cockerill for the award after seeing a documentary about its recipients. He thought Cockerill’s life-saving act satisfied the award’s “heroic” criterion.

On June 29, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced its second round of 2023 award recipients. Cockerill’s name turned up along with 15 other honorees, who saved children, police officers and skiers.

The award ceremony was held Monday night at the Waverly Community Foundation Building and was attended by Cockerill’s family and Waverly friends. Along with Gerdes, four other public officials spoke about Cockerill’s heroism — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Nebraska Sen. Beau Ballard, Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin and Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest.

“I think as adults, you hope that you would do the same thing, the right thing in that situation, and none of us know until we’re there,” Kelly said. “Joe showed us what to do.”

Vest said he thought it appropriate that Cockerill was honored on the anniversary of 9/11, whose first responders entered the World Trade Center out of “love and compassion.”

“Love and compassion are the way communities are built, the way families are built, they’re what brings us together to honor people like (Cockerill),” Vest said.

Houchin said most people don’t ask to be thrown into the line of duty — but sometimes it’s unavoidable.

“I’ve gotten to see a lot of deputies do a lot of brave things, but (Cockerill’s) is equal right up to that,” Houchin said.

The Waverly News spoke to Cockerill on the Sunday before Monday’s ceremony, while Cockerill took a break from replacing his car’s water pump. He said being chosen to receive the award was “an honor.”

“When you go and read what all the people that have been awarded it before me did — to be put in the same category is quite humbling,” Cockerill said.

But he said what happened on Sept. 23, 2021 was a team effort. He still thinks sometimes how the outcome might have been different if Verkamp wasn’t there. In a perfect world, Verkamp would be receiving the award too. Cockerill just happened to be the one who ultimately freed the man from the burning truck.

“I still think the reason I could stay calm and figure out how to free his leg was because I knew I had one of my best friends right there to pull me out if something got bad,” Cockerill said.

At the ceremony, Kelly touched on the significance that Cockerill’s actions could have years down the road when his family remembers his legacy. Cockerill’s son, Gregory — a junior at Waverly High School — said his love for his father didn’t change after that day, but it made him proud to be his dad’s son.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It blows my mind.”

“It’s exciting to know there’s something that’s going to be passed down to my kids and my kids’ kids,” Cockerill said on Sunday. “The story’s not going to stop here. It’ll be passed on for generations, what Matt and I did that day. I think that’s pretty neat.”