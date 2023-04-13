ASHLAND- Good weather led to decent scores for the Yutan Boys Golf Team at their home quadrangular at Country Drive Golf Course on April 6. The Chieftains ended up winning with a 162 in the varsity competition while North Bend came in second with a 174.

Medaling for the varsity and getting first place was Jude Elgert. He had his best nine holes of golf of the season with a 37.

Shooting an even 40 for Yutan was Creek Kennedy and Connor North carded a 42. Rounding out the team score with a 43 and a 45 for the Chieftains were Jack Edwards and Tannen Honke.

On the junior varsity side, Nolan Gayer took first place with a 41 followed by Maddox Wentworth with a 45. Ending up with a 46 was Bennett Ell and Tyson Nelson carded a 59.

Coming in fifth for Yutan was Jaxon Wood with a 62 and Gavin Fenn and Hailey Drews shot a 70 and a 73.

Back on March 30, the Cedar Bluffs/Mead Boys Golf Team competed in a dual with Yutan at Valley View Golf Course in Fremont. In a close match, the Wildcats knocked off the Chieftains 169 to 172.

Taking first place overall for CB/Mead was Colby Sorenson with a 39 and two strokes back of him was Luke Carritt with a 41. Carding a 44 was Tye Dickes and Tristan Zwiener shot a 45.

Hunter Griffis was the final golfer for the Wildcats varsity squad with a 48.

This week CB/Mead had a quadrangular at home on April 11 and took part in the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament on April 12. Yutan is traveling to the Ashland Golf Club for a dual with Ashland-Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. on April 14.