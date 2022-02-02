Sit-down shortage: Filling the gaps of Waverly's restaurant scene

Another problem, Pascoe said, is Waverly’s proximity to Lincoln. When a business owner is thinking of opening a new restaurant and is considering Waverly for the location, they have to decide whether it would make more sense to open where the potential for customers is greater.

“We're, you know, five to seven miles away, on a quick-access street,” she said. “So of course that's going to come into play.”

And when a business does open in Waverly, Pascoe said it’s important that Waverly citizens hold up their end of the bargain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have to make sure that we’re patronizing their establishment to make sure that they’re successful,” she said. “Because if they bet on Waverly, we have to reciprocate, as well.”

Natasha Hoyer bet on Waverly in April of 2021, opening her hybrid women’s clothing store and coffee shop Patina Joe.

She originally opened her store in Eagle, but as a Waverly resident, leasing a space with a shorter commute made more sense. And, so far, the bet has paid off.

“It was definitely the right move,” she said. “It’s been really good for my business. The community’s been awesome and very supportive.”