Sadie’s Treasure Chest opens in Wahoo

Dave wanted a bulldog for several years and finally wore Kristy down during the pandemic. Ironically, she’s now Sadie’s biggest fan.

“I think I probably fell in love with her more than (Dave) did,” she said.

When trying to come up with a name for the store, she first started looking for domain names. As Sadie was lying at her feet, she typed in “Sadie’s Treasure Chest” and found it was available. It was meant to be.

“She’s our treasure,” Kristy added.

Sadie was on hand for a ribbon cutting last Friday to welcome the store to Wahoo. She was joined by members of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and some of Dave’s family to celebrate the event.

Kristy and Dave said the Wahoo business community has been very welcoming since they opened the store.

“We’ve had a lot of local business people come in and check us out,” Kristy said.

Being in downtown Wahoo has given Kristy and Dave a new view on the community’s effort to preserve the atmosphere of a small town where people take their dogs for a walk or stroll through downtown after having a bite to eat at a local restaurant.