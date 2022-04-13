Raymond boy leads burgeoning bee business

RAYMOND – Braxton Bertsch isn’t afraid of getting stung by bees.

He’s held about 10,000 of them in a crate between his hands. When he’s got his beekeeping suit on, they’re just a few thousand buzzing friends.

Braxton’s first year of beekeeping produced four gallons of honey for him to eat and to give away to his friends.

In year two of beekeeping, Braxton, 7, is known on Facebook as the Lil’ Worker B. And with the help of his mom, his sister Kennedy, and his dad Thad, he’s the boss of his own beekeeping business.

“He just got way more honey than he ever expected this last year,” Jill said. “So then he decided, ‘Well, I can only give so much away, maybe I’ll take a stab at selling it.’”

Braxton’s fascination with bees started three years ago after his dad wondered why the eggplant in his garden wasn’t growing.

“You do your research, and that’s from a lack of pollination,” Thad said. “And then I started thinking that I hadn’t seen one bee in my garden all year.”

Three years of beekeeping later and the Bertsch’s home garden – at their house on a wooded bluff west of Branched Oak Lake – is in better shape than ever.

“Now we’ve got bees, and our fruit trees, our berries, our garden, our orchard; everything’s thriving right now,” Thad said.

Braxton enjoyed watching the bees do their work in Thad’s first year of beekeeping, but the next year, Thad gave Braxton his own hive that he could tend to himself. He didn’t experience any beginner’s luck, though, and his first hive didn’t make it through a stretch of subzero temperatures in winter 2021.

Was he disappointed about it?

“Not too much,” he said.

He continued to help Thad with his hives, introducing the queen bee to the hive and waiting until it was safe to release her. If he released the queen too soon, the other bees may not have trusted her and tried to kill her.

He helped remove the honeycomb, mash it up into a liquid, strain it for purity and dehydrate it until the honey was ready to be bottled.

Now that he has worked through the whole process with his dad, he knows what to do and what not to do. And when the weather is good, the hives produce more honey than either one of them can eat themselves.

The next step for Braxton’s business is to buy more bees to be housed in a top-bar hive, which allows beekeepers to remove combs like a drawer from a dresser, dripping with fresh, gooey honey.

Once the combs are ready, Braxton is one step closer to his finished product that he can sell to other lovers of honey. Braxton took a class with his mom to become licensed under cottage food law to sell his own honey, and he could have taken the class himself, Jill said.

“But they didn’t have seven-year-olds on the drop-down for the age requirement,” she said.

The Lil’ Worker B Facebook page launched in early April, and within the first week, Braxton had already racked up more than $100 in sales. Each honeybear bottle is labeled with a sticker that reads “Lil’ Worker B’s Pure Honey” and that displays a hand drawing of three honey bees. He charges $8 for a 12-ounce bottle, $6 for an eight-ounce bottle and $3 for a two-ounce jar.

Braxton said he could spend his earnings on toys, but he would prefer to save it and invest it back into the business. He and his sister like to brainstorm big ideas, and his next endeavor will be to infuse elderberries into the honey. But he’s not quite as fond of his mom’s idea of jalapeño honey.

Either way, he likes his honey just the way it is – on his toast, ice cream and especially spread on saltine crackers. That’s all part of his favorite step of the process: the taste test.

