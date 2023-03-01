OMAHA — Clara Johnson is no stranger to the big stage. She shows cattle and sheep, she’s a trained pianist, and she wears the crown of Miss Omaha Teen. So when she walked down the Omaha Fashion Week runway last week modeling a design of her own, it was just another walk in the park.

Well, mostly.

“The day before, my heifer stepped on my foot, so I was a little nervous that I would trip at the end of the stage,” she said. “But I made it through just fine.”

The 16-year-old Walton resident and Palmyra High School junior qualified for Omaha Fashion Week after submitting a dress design she’d previously modeled at the Lancaster County Fair. When she started putting the piece together, though, it was intended only to be her sophomore year homecoming dress.

“I didn’t have time to find a dress, but I had some fabric and I had an idea,” she said. “It turned out super cute, and when the fair came around, I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll model it.’”

She described the dress as a short cocktail dress with a white top, a silver overlay and silver ribbon straps. The bottom is a lilac purple with an overlay of a sheer floral-patterned fabric.

There may have been a couple of discarded attempts, but that’s part of the process, Johnson said.

“It’s tricky, because you get it all put together and you try it on, and if it doesn’t look right, you have to take it apart,” she said. “But we got this one right. We got exactly the look that I wanted to go with.”

Johnson took the stage in her homemade dress last Wednesday night as part of Omaha Fashion Week’s 4-H Collection, along with 18 other Nebraska 4-H’ers. She said her brief walk out on stage was “exhilarating.” But some of the best moments of the night at the Omaha Design Center took place backstage. It introduced her to the fast-paced atmosphere that unfolds behind the scenes.

“Some girls were making clothes as they were getting ready to walk out onto the runway,” Johnson said. “The designer was just sitting there dreaming up their vision seconds before the public would see it.”

It gave her a glimpse of what it might be like to visit a hub like New York or Paris during one of their trendsetting fashion weeks. Though on a smaller scale in Omaha, the intensity was enough to give a few other 4-H kids butterflies.

“I think my favorite part was there were some younger girls for 4-H there, and you could tell they were nervous,” she said. “I was just kind of practicing with them backstage and getting them amped up to go out on the runway.”

That’s a big reason she’s passionate about 4-H in the first place and why it’s her platform issue as Miss Omaha Teen. Johnson is the president of her local 4-H club — Joe’s Clover Knights — and she champions the organization because of its ability to build character and empower young leaders, even those who might not have considered themselves role models before.

“I’ve seen kids who are super shy and don’t say much go on and win speaking competitions and take leadership roles in their community,” Johnson said. “4-H makes people get out of their comfort zone, which is something we really need in today’s society.”

Through her 11 years in 4-H, Johnson has learned how to bake, show sheep, goats, pigs and cattle, and she’s learned how to sew, of course. Her first sewing project came at age 7, when she made a sewing needle book out of three pieces of felt stitched down the middle.

“I was just really proud of that for the longest time, and that kind of kick-started everything,” Johnson said.

She made her first dress the next year.

“I remember that it was super uncomfortable, but I just loved it because I had made it and I had gotten to model it,” she said. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever.”

Her mom — a former 4-H’er herself — lent her sewing wisdom to Johnson’s new fascination while they collaborated with Johnson’s seamstress sisters on county fair designs.

“I always end up making too many outfits for the fair,” Johnson said.

Now Johnson receives requests from friends who want her to hem their prom dresses.

She has several skills that will serve her well in life, but she’s not sure if she wants to focus exclusively on any one of them yet. She just knows she wants to keep designing clothes.

“I think it’s really an expression of the soul,” Johnson said. “Fashion is very unique — especially the kind that’s on runways — and it’s tailored to that designer.

“But it also sends a message to the crowd. They can kind of feel what the designer was feeling in that moment when they dreamed up that outfit.”

Johnson thinks of it as a storyline — taking mood and setting to piece ideas together into a finished product. And when it comes out right … voila.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to dream it and then do it,” she said.