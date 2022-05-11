Eagle voters choose to remain a village

EAGLE — For the second time in the community’s history, Eagle voters chose to remain a village rather than reorganize as a city.

The question was posed to Eagle residents on their May primary ballots, and the final results were close. Unofficial vote totals released early Wednesday morning showed 133 votes for and 143 votes against reorganization as a city.

Under Nebraska state statute, a village is any municipality with 100 to 800 residents, but communities with more than 800 residents can continue to be recognized as a village if they choose to follow a village’s governing format – with a board of trustees, as opposed to a mayor and city council system.

Eagle’s population first hit 800 in the 1980 census, and the village’s board of trustees chose to allow voters to decide whether Eagle would become a city or remain a village. The public voted against it.

Four decades later, Eagle’s population sits at 1,065, and the Cass County town is still recognized as a village. The village board voted to give its citizens the opportunity to decide again if Eagle should be reorganized as a city.

