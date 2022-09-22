Balanced attack powers Mead over Brownell Tallbot

MEAD- A strong offensive and defensive showing helped the Mead football team take down Omaha Brownell Talbot 42-14 on Sept. 16. The Raiders racked up 285 yards of offense and caused one turnover in the win that got them back to 2-2

The first touchdown of the game came from Mead sophomore Quinn Carritt on an eight yard run. On the two point conversion, Luke Carritt threw a pass to Tyler Else in the end zone making it an 8-0 contest.

Later in the quarter, the Raiders were on the goal line and gave the ball to their bruising back Beau LaCroix who got in from one yard out. Mead failed on the two point attempt giving the Raiders a 14-0 edge.

Brownell Talbot finally got their offense going with a 48 yard pass that went for a score. After the missed extra point, it was Mead who had a 14-6 lead at the end of one quarter of action.

Tytus Lee got the scoring going for the Raiders in the second. It came on a five yard run that put Mead up 20-6.

The second touchdown of the quarter for the Raiders came on a six yard pass from Luke Carritt to Tanner Price. Quinn Carritt was able to slip on the two point try to give Mead a 28-6 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, the Raiders kept adding to their lead with two touchdowns.

Mead scored once in the third quarter on a 25 yard run from LaCroix. Price broke the goal line on the two point attempt to make it 36-6 Raiders.

For the third time in the game, LaCroix found the end zone in the fourth quarter. This time it was on a 13 yard run and gave Mead a 28 point edge that they would keep to the finish line.

Luke Carritt had 65 passing yards in the game and one touchdown. Hauling in two catches for 59 yards was Quinn Carritt and Price had one catch for six yards and a score.

Gaining 63 yards on the ground and finishing with three touchdowns was LaCroix. Also rushing for 63 yards was Hayden Watson, Lee picked up 46 yards and scored once, Hayden Goebel earned 28 yards, Price ran for 16 yards, and Quinn Carritt had eight yards and a touchdown.

Leading the defense with 14 tackles was Luke Carritt and LaCroix ended up with 10 tackles. Tytus Lee had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks, Tye Dickes had nine tackles and one sack, and Mason Christensen had six tackles and 0.5 a sack.

Also getting sick tackles was Quinn Carritt and Lee had a fumble recovery.

This week Mead is at home against Class D-1 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The Knights come into the game on a winning streak, beating Omaha Christian Academy 73-28 in their last game.