Lofberg tops Linke for council seat

ASHLAND – Jerry Lofberg will join the Ashland City Council representing Ward 1 after winning the Nov. 8 General Election with 54% of the vote.

According to unofficial election results, Lofberg received 234 votes, while opponent Daniel Linke garnered 200 votes. There were two votes cast for write-ins.

Lofberg will replace Jim Anderson, who will be the city’s next mayor. Anderson defeated Amanda Roe in the mayor’s race.

Lofberg said he is flattered and honored to be elected.

“Walking away from it, I’m really grateful,” he added.

After the election, Lofberg said he reflected on the difference between elections in big cities and small towns.

As this is the first time he has run for public office, Lofberg has gained a different perspective on the election, he said. Having grown up in Omaha and living in Denver and other large cities before moving to the Ashland area in 2011, he has more experience in urban areas than small towns.

The election climate in Ashland is less political than larger cities, Lofberg said.

“It’s probably as honest an election as one can get,” he said.

Lofberg served on the Ashland Planning Commission before he was urged to run for city council by community leaders.

His involvement in the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce also helped him see that being on the city council is a way to give back to the community.

“I realized in a town like this, you could make a difference,” he said.

Once he is sworn in as a city council member on Dec. 1, Lofberg plans to look into issues like building a pedestrian crossing across Highway 6 for the growing residential areas on that side of the highway.

“From a safety point of view that’s the real issue for long-term planning,” he said.

In Ward 2, Michelle Libal ran unopposed. She received 445 votes. There were also eight write-in votes cast in Ward 2.

Incumbent Bruce Wischmann chose not to run for re-election in Ward 2, instead filing as a candidate for mayor in the Primary Election. He did not advance to General Election, where Jim Anderson defeated Amanda Roe to become Ashland’s next mayor.

Election results will be certified by the state canvassing board until Dec. 5. Until then, all results are considered unofficial.