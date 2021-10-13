Ashland to seek Creative District label

City Administrator Jessica Quady said they could have a list of committee members ready for the annual mayoral appointments, which are approved in December.

Fjone said the city will not be required to provide any money for the application process.

“It doesn’t need funding,” he said. “It just needs some volunteers.”

Once the committee has been formed and the assets have been mapped, the information can be presented to the Nebraska Arts Council, along with a plan of action. If the first phase is approved, the city could receive $10,000 to use to further the process.

Another aspect of the Creative District application process is community engagement. Fjone would like to add a

unique spin to the process by holding a contest to design a flag for Ashland.

After receiving design samples, the city council would select the top designs, which would then be chosen by the public. Fjone said he is still working out how the voting will take place, but he assured the council that there would be no expense to the city.

“We’re looking at voting initiatives or how to do that without actually costing the taxpayers any money,” he said.