Ashland to seek Creative District label

ASHLAND –The Ashland City Council learned last week that there is a plan to form a Creative District in the city to take advantage of the local arts scene as a driver of economic development.
At the council meeting on Oct. 7, Ashland Area Economic Development (AAEDC) Executive Director Caleb Fjone laid out the plan to gain Creative District designation from the Nebraska Arts Council.
The Nebraska Legislature recently allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. If chosen, Ashland would be able to use art as an economic development tool, to strengthen community bonds and to support the arts.
Fjone said the program would allow Ashland to designate a portion of the city as a hub of art, culture and heritage. The benefits of having a Creative District could include attracting more artists and creative people to the community, create new economic activity, enhance property values and revitalize and beautify historic buildings.
Ashland could join a cohort of other creative districts that would provide support and growth through this program, Fjone added.
“I believe it’s super important that we apply and designate a spot in our town for a creative district because of those mentioned benefits to our town, especially the economic impact it will have,” he told the council.
Fjone said Ashland is already known for its art galleries and other art-related businesses.
“Art does a really good job of attracting people,” he said.
But art can also attract economic development.
“I think this is going to be a perfect fit for Ashland as we are seeing explosive growth in Ashland, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon,” he said.
The Creative District designation also requires a partnership between at least three of the following entities: businesses, nonprofits, local governments or economic development agencies.
Fjone said the AAEDC and Ashland Arts Council are on board. He asked the city council to be the third partner.
“You have to have at least three legs for this to work, and so the final leg we need is the city support,” he said.
The first phase includes mapping the community’s cultural assets. Fjone said he has started the process, but there is much more work to be done.
Fjone asked that the mayor appoint a committee to work on asset mapping and other parts of the application process. He has already designated a time and place for the meetings – the first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Ashland Public Library.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said they could have a list of committee members ready for the annual mayoral appointments, which are approved in December.
Fjone said the city will not be required to provide any money for the application process.
“It doesn’t need funding,” he said. “It just needs some volunteers.”
Once the committee has been formed and the assets have been mapped, the information can be presented to the Nebraska Arts Council, along with a plan of action. If the first phase is approved, the city could receive $10,000 to use to further the process.
Another aspect of the Creative District application process is community engagement. Fjone would like to add a
unique spin to the process by holding a contest to design a flag for Ashland.
After receiving design samples, the city council would select the top designs, which would then be chosen by the public. Fjone said he is still working out how the voting will take place, but he assured the council that there would be no expense to the city.
“We’re looking at voting initiatives or how to do that without actually costing the taxpayers any money,” he said.
The consensus from the council was that Fjone could move ahead with the Creative District designation application and the city flag contest.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.