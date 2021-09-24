Yutan VB wins Logan View Invite

HOOPER – The Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan volleyball team picked up their first tournament win of the season on Sept. 18 at the Logan View Invite. During that tournament, they knocked off Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Schuyler and Homer on their way to the tournament title.

Against the Patriots, Yutan dominated from the start in both sets. This helped them win the match 25-17 and 25-15.

Leading the Chieftains with eight kills in the match, a .500 hitting percentage and 14 digs was Haley Bedlan. Heidi Krajicek had 11 digs and 19 set assists, Ellie Lloyd had 11 digs, Christina Kerkman had nine digs and Jade Lewis finished with three kills and seven digs.

Yutan’s next match was against a Class B opponent in Schuyler. Similar to their first match, the Chieftains dismantled the Warriors 25-16 and 25-5.

Maura Tichota had a .600 hitting percentage in the match, six kills and two solo blocks. Bedlan had a .308 hitting percentage, 11 digs and five kills, while Lloyd had four kills and seven digs.

Picking up four aces, three kills and finishing with a .333 hitting percentage was Brennan Jacobs. Krajicek earned 16 assists, one kill and five digs and Kerkman had 11 digs.