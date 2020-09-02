Warriors rout Scotus 40-0

WAHOO – The defending Class C-1 champion Wahoo Warriors have seemingly picked up right where they left off a season ago.
The Warriors utilized a power running game with an overwhelming, suffocating defense to pull away for a 40-0 season opening win over the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Friday night in Wahoo.
Wahoo scored first on a 14-yard touchdown run by junior Colin Ludvik. Curtis Swahn added the PAT and Wahoo led 7-0 with 1:52 in the first quarter.
Wahoo added two more scores in the second quarter, both supplied by senior quarterback Tate Nelson. Nelson scored on an electrifying 40-yard run with 5:49 left in the second quarter. Owen Hancock added the 2-pointer and Wahoo led 15-0.
Nelson scored again on the last offensive play of the first half when he plunged in from two yards out. The PAT failed and the Warriors went into the locker room ahead 21-0.
Wahoo turned to the passing game for their first score of the second half when Nelson connected with senior receiver Cooper Hancock on a 30-yard strike. The PAT was no good and the Wahoo lead remained 27-0 with 4:54 left in the third quarter.
Three minutes later Ludvik added his second touchdown of the game, scoring from three yards out, pushing the advantage to 33-0.
The final Wahoo score came with 3:46 remaining in the contest when Owen Hancock scored on a two-yard run, Swahn added the PAT.
Wahoo rushed for 351 yards on 48 carries with Ludvik doing most of the damage, accounting for a career-high 228 yards and two TD’s on 28 carries.
Nelson added 51 yards on just six carries and completed 8-of-10 through the air for 79 yards and a score.
Cooper Hancock hauled in four receptions for 52 yards.
The Warrior defense limited the Shamrocks to 102 yards rushing and another 106 through the air while forcing three turnovers.
Returning all-state linebacker Grant Kolterman had a monster game finishing with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
Ludvik and junior Gavin Pokorny added seven tackles apiece.
Junior Justin McEvoy intercepted a pass and junior Carson Lavaley added a fumble recovery.