Tigers split games, move record to 6-6

WACO – East Butler Coach Greg Jahde thought that his team let one get away on Jan. 12 when they were defeated in Waco 67-57 at the hands of Nebraska Lutheran.

The Tigers fell behind 24-11 after one quarter and trailed the rest of the way before losing by 10.

“Our bad start really cost us. Take nothing away from them, but I feel like we beat ourselves in this one,” said East Butler Coach Greg Jahde.

The Tigers struggled shooting the basketball the entire night, making just 17-of-59 from the field. The visitors were able to stay in the game by knocking down 19-of-27 from the line.

The Tigers were also outrebounded by a 50-23 margin.

Sophomore Alex Pierce led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds and led the team with four assists.

Senior Collin Bouc added 12 points and led the team in rebounds with nine and in steals with five.

Tiger Dillon Dewitt sank three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for the Tigers.

Senior Josh Malina added seven points and 3 assists.

The Tigers returned to Brainard for a contest on Jan. 14 against conference foe Dorchester.