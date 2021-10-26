Neumann picks up convincing victory over Rockets

Wahoo- The Bishop Neumann Football Team ended the regular season on a positive note, with a convincing victory over Syracuse at home on Oct. 22. They used a potent offensive attack and turnovers to take down the Rockets 35-6.
In the first quarter, Connor Schutt got the Cavaliers on the board with a 30-yard run for a score. After the extra point by John Lilly Neumann led 7-0.
To start the second quarter, Syracuse fumbled the ball away. Sam Stuhr was able to pick it up and return it 22-yards for a touchdown to put the Cavaliers up 14-0.
Two more touchdowns were scored by Neumann before halftime. They came on a run of 15-yards by Silas Mongar and a one-yard run by Calvin Sassaman.
At the break, it was all Cavaliers as they clung to a commanding 27-0 lead.
Neumann was able to add to their lead in the third quarter with one more touchdown. It came on a 20-yard run from Silas Mongar for a score.
Mongar would also run in on the two-point conversion attempt to put the Cavaliers up 35-0.
In the final frame, Neumann was not able to get on the board. The Rockets took advantage of this by scoring their only touchdown of the game on a five-yard run.
Schutt led the Cavaliers in the passing game with 97 yards. Picking up 28 receiving yards was Luke Meis, Sam Stuhr had 27, Michael Lynch finished with 21, and Trenton Barry had eight receiving yards.
In the rushing game, Mongar had 92 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while Schutt finished with 16 yards and a score, and Sassaman had ten rushing yards and one touchdown. Finishing second on the team with 71 rushing yards on six carries was Trevor Sladky.
Leading Neumann with seven tackles was Kamdyn Swartz and Eli Johnson had six tackles. Not far off that pace was Nolan VanSlyke with five tackles, and Mongar and Kanon Cada had four tackles.
Earning two sacks in the contest was Mongar. Swartz had one interception and Stuhr and Sassaman both recovered a fumble.
Neumann finishes the regular season with a 5-4 record. They are the No. 12 seed in the Class C-2 playoffs and will travel to play Hastings St. Cecilia on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.