Neumann picks up convincing victory over Rockets

Wahoo- The Bishop Neumann Football Team ended the regular season on a positive note, with a convincing victory over Syracuse at home on Oct. 22. They used a potent offensive attack and turnovers to take down the Rockets 35-6.

In the first quarter, Connor Schutt got the Cavaliers on the board with a 30-yard run for a score. After the extra point by John Lilly Neumann led 7-0.

To start the second quarter, Syracuse fumbled the ball away. Sam Stuhr was able to pick it up and return it 22-yards for a touchdown to put the Cavaliers up 14-0.

Two more touchdowns were scored by Neumann before halftime. They came on a run of 15-yards by Silas Mongar and a one-yard run by Calvin Sassaman.

At the break, it was all Cavaliers as they clung to a commanding 27-0 lead.

Neumann was able to add to their lead in the third quarter with one more touchdown. It came on a 20-yard run from Silas Mongar for a score.

Mongar would also run in on the two-point conversion attempt to put the Cavaliers up 35-0.

In the final frame, Neumann was not able to get on the board. The Rockets took advantage of this by scoring their only touchdown of the game on a five-yard run.