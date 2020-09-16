Chieftains run at Bergan Invite

FREMONT – The Yutan cross country teams competed on a cool and cloudy afternoon at Camp Calvin Crest while competing in the Archbishop Bergan Invitational on Sept. 10.
The Yutan boys team finished in third place at the meet after scoring 78 team points.
“We wanted to improve on our fourth place finish in boys from last year and we were able to do that, albeit it barely,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.
Chieftain Isaac Kult medaled at the meet after hanging on for a 15th place finish. Kult completed the course with a time of 21:48.
Teammate Nash Brayman finished just out of medal contention in 16th place with
a time of 21:49.
Other Chieftain varsity finishers include Bryce Kolc (22, 22:35), Carter Tichota (23, 22:51) and Seth Janecek (24, 22:54).
“Nash was in 11th after the first mile and battled Isaac down the stretch,” Henkel added.
Chieftain Janel Bussing finished in 30th place in the girls race after crossing the finish line with a time of 32:20.
