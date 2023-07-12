For the second time on the season, the Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors and the York Kings met up on July 5. Valparaiso wasn’t able to replicate the winning formula from earlier in the season in a 3-2 loss.

Early on, it was York who grabbed the 1-0 lead with a single in the first inning.

The Post 371 Seniors battled back in the top of the second and were able to load the bases with a single by Trevin Brecka to third base, an error on a hit by Rylan Stover and then a walk. Two batters later, a wild pitch brought Stover to the plate and tied the game up at one apiece.

The following inning, Valparaiso had another good start with Kyle Peterson singling to right field to lead things off. Mason Kreikemeier was then able to drive him in with a hit.

A walk and a pair of singles gave York a prime scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third. An error at second base allowed a run to get home for the Kings and knotted the contest back up.

Another error in the bottom of the sixth by Valparaiso gave York a baserunner to start their at-bat. That miscue came back to haunt Post 371 when the Kings got a double to center field that drove in what would be the winning run.

With two outs in the seventh, Valparaiso got two runners on with a single by Peterson and then Colby Den Hartog was walked. The game came to an end in the next at-bat with a strikeout by Kreikemeier.

Finishing with one run batted in was Kreikemeier. Peterson went six innings as the starting pitcher and gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

The Seniors play Elmwood-Murdock-Newaka at home at 8 p.m. on July 14. They are in Valparaiso again on July 15 for a double header with Seward at noon and 2 p.m.