Three military veterans with local ties were honored at last week’s Saunders County Veteran of the Month ceremony. The event, held once a month in the basement of the Wahoo Veterans Memorial Club has become consistently well-attended and provides what Veterans Service Officer Bill Bonney calls a “family” atmosphere.

Last Thursday’s event was no different, as Ellen Tamayo, Darrel Skibinski and Larry Swanson were awarded certificates of appreciation for their service in the United States military.

Bonney introduced each veteran individually and let them share memories from their time in the service. Ellen Tamayo joined the Marine Corps in 2019 as a 17-year-old and turned 18 while in the Camp Pendleton, California, schoolhouse.

Tamayo said she was part of three units in her four years — the 1st Marine Division, the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion and the Combat Logistics Battalion 5. She said to have such a diverse military experience in such a short time is a rarity.

“I feel like I did a lot of cool stuff in the marine corps,” Tamayo said. “A lot of people weren’t able to get those opportunities.”

Tamayo was deployed twice, to Australia and to Guam, and she counts experiences jumping from helicopters into the ocean and shooting RPG’s as highlights in her time in the service.

Tamayo returned to Nebraska in 2023 and is now in school studying firefighting. She has started an internship with Bennington Fire and Rescue, where she recently completed her first 24-hour shift.

“I’m excited to continue on with that career,” she said.

Bonney then called up Darrel Skibinski, who served in the Navy from 1968 to 1971. He said he spent time during the Vietnam War in Saigon, at the Cam Ranh Air Base and a handful of other U.S. bases in Vietnam.

Skibinski said his time in the military was difficult — he worked as a storekeeper in full clothing in the “blistering” heat, and he worked as a paper courier delivering documents to neighboring bases.

But what was most challenging, he said, were the friends he lost while he served. He said he felt ashamed for many years for working as a storekeeper while friends of his died in frontline service.

“I was just kind of haunted for a long time,” he said.

Sibinski got choked up when talking, and Bonney thanked him for sharing personal details from his time in the military. He assured Sibinski that the point of the Veteran of the Month ceremony is to appreciate all military servicemen and servicewomen.

“I don’t care who you served with, if you did what you were asked to do, you served honorably,” Bonney said. “This is a big family for us. We’re always here to talk to you, and that’s why we’re here, because we all, to some extent, are going through some of these things.”

The final veteran honored at the ceremony was Larry Swanson of Wahoo, who served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957. His job was as a radio interceptor, and he obtained the rank of Airman First Class.

During his time in the service, he was deployed to Japan, which included stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Swanson said he wanted to thank everyone who came to the event. He teared up too, and thanked his son, daughter and grandson for coming to the event.

“And one more thing, don’t forget the Wahoo Rodeo’s going on,” he promoted to the audience to applause.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The program originally honored one veteran a month on the second Tuesday of the month. Each veteran received a plaque and recognition during the short ceremony.

In 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting, saying the program had “outgrown” the original format.

The informal format that has been adopted for the Veteran of the Month program allows veterans to share their own stories and bond with other veterans, according to Bill Bonney, the veterans service officer for Saunders County.