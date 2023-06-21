RAYMOND — Raymond Central voters last month overwhelmingly rejected a bond issue that would have paid for a central-site elementary school and would have closed the doors at the elementaries in Ceresco and Valparaiso. With the results in the rearview, Raymond Central’s board is left with a question. What next?

On the agenda at the June 14 board meeting was a discussion relating to long-term facility plans in the wake of the failed bond vote. With the board back at square one, they are left with aging facilities throughout the district and capacity issues at Ceresco Elementary and the middle school/high school campus.

Lynn Johnson started the discussion by sharing that BVH Architecture and First National Capital Markets — two firms hired by the district during the lead-up to the bond vote — both said they are “committed to helping our board through the next steps when they are identified.”

“But, maybe, more importantly, what are the next steps?” Johnson said.

She said recently passed state legislation aiming to curb property taxes could impact the district’s ability to piece together a project that could tackle multiple facilities issues without requiring a bond vote. Many school districts are struggling to understand what that legislation will mean in the long term, Johnson said.

“But I think in the next few months, things might settle in and we’ll get a better understanding and we can start shaping some things up,” Johnson said.

Board member Derek Matulka said he expects that the district will have to issue bonds no matter what. He said the board should figure out its top needs and plan from there.

“We’re probably going to have to take a bond out for several million dollars to fix the schools, or whatever it takes,” he said. “I think we need to add it all up, and if that’s what we’re going to do, we fix them all.”

Board President Brad Breitkreutz suggested reaching out to patrons to determine whether they would support a bond to upgrade the district’s facilities. But other board members were less enthused about gaining additional public feedback after holding community meetings in the past year that explained the district’s needs.

In the months leading up to the bond vote, there were two primary reasons that people said they were against the bond — either they didn’t want to see the two elementary schools close or they didn’t want their taxes to go up.

Board member Mary Benes said it could be assumed the latter reason was most important to property owners on the district’s southern half. If the bond had passed, children in that area would have had a shorter bus ride to school. Still, voters near Raymond and Davey largely opposed the bond.

“That tells me all those people on those acreages are sitting on some high-dollar (land), and they don’t want to pay any more,” Benes said.

Board member Cathy Burklund said further public input would complicate things.

“It’s not going to make any difference,” she said. “We’ve got to do something to the two elementaries in the towns.”

Benes pointed out that the middle school/high school facility has needs of its own. If the bond had passed, the building would have received upgrades to its science, special education and career and technical education wings.

“Now we have to collectively use our facilities to the best that we can at this point in time,” Benes said. “That means we have to put money in and fix what needs to be fixed.”

Another point of discussion was whether to rearrange the grade makeup of the two elementary schools, with all of the district’s kindergarten through second grade students possibly moving to Ceresco and grades three through six moving to Valparaiso.

“There’s certainly educational advantages to having grade alikes together,” Johnson said.

Many of the questions that hung in the air at the meeting likely would not be answered that evening, Johnson said.

“This does deserve more of our time than just this board meeting,” Johnson said. “And to that point, I guess I don’t think with everything going on legislatively that we need to rush into it. But, by early fall, we need to be thinking about another workshop (meeting) where this is the only discussion.”

In other district news, middle school/high school principal Scott Shepard resigned from his position, while the board approved the hiring of his replacement — Mark Smith, who has previously served as the dean of students at Omaha Public Schools, assistant principal at Fremont High School and director at Quest Forward Academy Omaha.

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to come in and do what I always love doing, which is work with kids, especially junior high/high school kids,” Smith said.

He said he’s also looking forward to working in a small-school setting, which he enjoyed in his time in Fremont.

“Being able to actually know every kid’s name in the building and know every student and every teacher, as well, and really get to know a little bit of their stories as people besides just as co-workers and students, I really fell in love with that,” Smith said.

Shepard held the position for the 2022-2023 school year.

Also at the June 14 meeting, the board approved a $186,000 bid to replace roofing at Ceresco Elementary. The building’s roof has delaminated in large areas, Johnson said, and a “pretty good” leak sprung up during a recent rainstorm.