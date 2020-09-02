RAYMOND – The kickoff party for Raymond Central Public Schools’ new STEM transformation program wasn’t quite what had been originally planned.
There was supposed to be a public event held during the summer with hands-on activities and opportunities for business leaders, district patrons, students and staff to meet the people who will provide training for the three-year program.
Instead, the kickoff party was done online.
The school district hosted a webinar on Aug. 26 to introduce the community to the idea of integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education into all parts of the school day for all grade levels, said Steve Rose, Raymond Central’s district data steward, school information system administrator and STEM grant manager.
“It’s just simply changing the way we motivate our students in their learning,” he said.
Raymond Central was selected for a grant through Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 to expand the district’s STEM education. The grant awards $800,000 a year for five years to improve methods of teaching science, technology, engineering and math in order to increase STEM awareness at all grade levels.
The EIR (Education, Innovation and Research) Empower grant was awarded to Raymond Central and Schuyler Community Schools, which collaborated to apply for the grant.
Rose said rural schools like Raymond Central and Schuyler are not usually selected for these types of grants.
“It’s not something a lot of schools get to participate in,” he said.
The schools were chosen because of the number of high-need students in the district. High-need students include students that qualify for free and reduced price meals, minority students, disabled students and female students.
The two school districts will receive the same training and share data. They also plan to hold students camp opportunities together, Rose said.
But the collaboration ends there.
“We’re all kind of doing our own thing,” Rose said.
Before the webinar, an online presentation on the program was given to district teachers who have been selected as “team leaders.” These team leaders will go through five training sessions in the first year, followed by five or six coaching sessions in both the second and third years of the program, Rose said.
Sixteen teachers from Raymond Central were selected. They will share what they learn with their peers by creating “learning labs” in their classrooms.
Rose said the teachers were chosen by administrators at the junior-senior high school and the Ceresco and Valparaiso elementary attendance centers. The administrators picked teachers with characteristics that would make them good team leaders and who would benefit from the program, Rose said.
“They are good at uniting other teachers as well,” he added.
The chosen teachers voluntarily accepted the position of team leader and are willing to take on the extra work the title entails, Rose said, a trait common in teachers.
After their training is completed, the team leaders will impart their knowledge to the rest of the faculty.
“We’re training them to train the other staff,” Rose said.
But Rose expects team leaders will share what they learn with their peers as the training progresses.
“The training is definitely going to have an effect on teachers before they begin formal training,” he said.
The grant also includes a multi-year collaboration with Discovery Education, an educational resource company and partner in the grant program. The district has chosen to purchase science and math “techbooks” from the company that will include print and digital resources that focus on STEM.
“We’re crossing over to the digital platform,” said Rose.
The move to digital curriculum is natural, now that all K-12 students at Raymond Central are provided laptop computers, Rose said.
“It seems silly to carry around a device and a bunch of textbooks,” he said.
The challenges the Raymond Central district faces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic also make the move to digital curriculum a smart move, according to Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel.
“With the advent of the pandemic, the flexibility to provide students those lessons either in the classroom or remotely took on greater importance,” he said. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Discovery Education, because no matter where are students are, exciting science and math lessons that prepare them for life beyond their K-12 experience are just a few clicks away.”
Raymond Central’s relationship with Discovery Education will benefit the entire school district, said Diane Wolfe, manager of digital learning services for ESU2 who wrote the grant.
“By offering professional development opportunities that ensure district educators are prepared to use their new digital resources, the district is creating an environment in which classroom teachers can maximize the school system’s technology investment,” Wolfe said.
The digital curriculum poses solutions to real-world problems using science, technology, engineering and math, and includes ways to help students connect their school work to non-traditional STEM careers that haven’t been developed yet.
“There are exciting, high-paying jobs that we don’t even know about,” Rose said.
Rose said Raymond Central will focus on getting girls interested in STEM-based classes that could lead to STEM-based careers.
“The big push with this opportunity is really looking at girls in STEM and opportunities for jobs that maybe are not traditional jobs,” he added.
Training for team leaders and administrators will begin in a few weeks, Rose said. Discovery Education has had to push back and revamp its training plan because of the pandemic.
The final piece will be bringing the program to the students, who will be eager to begin, according to Rose.
“Our students are going to be really excited about it,” he said.
