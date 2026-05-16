Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:00 PM CDT May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 Updated 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Potential for Damaging Winds and HailWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT for southeastern Butler and west central Saunders counties. The storm is currently 5 miles east of Brainard, moving east at 15 mph.Affected Areas:Southeastern Butler CountyWest Central Saunders CountyBrainardWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hailImpacts: Potential hail damage to vehiclesPossible wind damage to roofs, siding, and treesSafety Tips: People are also reading… Nebraska softball vs South Dakota live updates, score and highlights Where to watch Nebraska softball vs Grand Canyon: Time, TV channel Nebraska softball vs Grand Canyon live updates, score and highlights How to watch Nebraska softball vs Grand Canyon on Sunday: Time, TV 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Nebraska softball vs UCLA live updates, score and highlights Nebraska legend signs with Jacksonville Jaguars 'Everything you can dream of': Jordy Frahm dominates, sends Nebraska softball to regional final Eagle man killed in crash near Elmwood after allegedly trying to run wife off road Where to watch Nebraska softball vs South Dakota: Time, TV channel Scott Petersen wins GOP primary race for Nebraska secretary of state against incumbent Bob Evnen 16 evacuees from hantavirus ship under 'world-class care' at UNMC; 1 test returns positive Why 19 Nebraskans complained to the FCC about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show Nebraska softball vs. Michigan live updates, stats and highlights The Nebraska softball homecoming years in the making: How 5 seniors found their way back Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:00 AM CDT Sporadic Strong Winds Possible Across Northeast Nebraska Through Early Morning Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 10:42 PM CDT until SAT 11:30 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorms with High Winds and Hail Expected Tonight Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 10:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 10:15 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video State of York County Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Workers pour concrete at Cody Park Pool Thursday. Workers pour concrete at Cody Park Pool Thursday. Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park