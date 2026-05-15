Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 10:14 PM CDT until FRI 11:15 PM CDT May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 Updated 16 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Until 11:15 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 PM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 15 mph, bringing strong winds and hail.Affected Areas:Northwestern Pottawattamie County, IAHarrison County, IAWest central Shelby County, IASoutheastern Washington County, NESoutheastern Dodge County, NENorthwestern Douglas County, NENortheastern Saunders County, NEWhat to Expect: Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter size hailSevere thunderstorms near Blair, Missouri Valley, Valley, Logan, Woodbine, Kennard, and Leshara around 10:20 PM CDTThunderstorms reaching Mead around 10:25 PM CDT, Yutan and Fort Calhoun around 10:30 PM CDT People are also reading… Nebraska softball vs South Dakota live updates, score and highlights Where to watch Nebraska softball vs Grand Canyon: Time, TV channel 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Nebraska softball vs UCLA live updates, score and highlights Social media reacts to Nebraska softball winning the Big Ten Nebraska baseball takes series against Iowa in high-scoring battle Nebraska legend signs with Jacksonville Jaguars Eagle man killed in crash near Elmwood after allegedly trying to run wife off road Nebraska softball vs. Michigan live updates, stats and highlights Where to watch Nebraska softball vs South Dakota: Time, TV channel Nebraska to host regional to open NCAA softball tournament Nebraska softball vs. Indiana live updates, stats and highlights Scott Petersen wins GOP primary race for Nebraska secretary of state against incumbent Bob Evnen Advocates of Nebraska Ukrainian refugees, undocumented students step into in-state tuition fray Ashland duo arrested in Beatrice for alleged drug charges Impacts:Hail damage to vehicles likelyPotential wind damage to roofs, siding, and treesHazardous travel conditions, especially on Interstate 29 between mile markers 71 and 86Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protectionAvoid driving through areas with hail or strong windsStay indoors and away from windows When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video State of York County Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Waste Management's new plant to convert landfill gas to renewable natural gas Workers pour concrete at Cody Park Pool Thursday. Workers pour concrete at Cody Park Pool Thursday. Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park Denise Powell holds press conference at Memorial Park