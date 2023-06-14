VALPARAISO — Late last year, two Valparaiso natives and Raymond Central graduates found near-overnight success when their e-commerce and apparel upstart, Workman, took off after a string of viral TikTok videos.

In the six months since, sales haven’t slowed for the company highlighting trade workers, and brothers Ian and Eli White are already at a point where they’re able to give back to their hometown.

During a short ceremony on June 4 at Val Days, the brothers presented the Valparaiso Fire Department with a $10,000 check that will help pay for a new ambulance.

As part of a “First Responders Month” campaign in May, the brothers announced that a portion of their sales over the next three months would be donated to the fire department. Along with the announcement, Ian and Eli revealed new Workman T-shirt designs aimed at firefighters, police and paramedics.

When May ended, sales were enough to hand over a big check.

“We’re super proud to be able to donate and give back to the community, and we’re super excited that this is what we’ve raised so far,” Ian White said at the check presentation. “Still with 60 days to go, we think we can make a dent in the money left to raise for the ambulance.”

The Valparaiso Fire Department shared a video of the presentation on Facebook, with a caption expressing gratitude for the donation.

“Thank you, Workman,” the post read. “It is greatly appreciated by the fire department and the community.”

Jeff White, father to Ian and Eli, is the secretary and treasurer of the Valparaiso Rural Fire Protection Board and explained at the presentation that the rural board and fire department chose not to run a bond to pay for a new ambulance. They intend to reach their $400,000 goal through donations.

“We are going to raise $400,000, all by donations and raffles,” Jeff White said. “This (donation) is a great start.”

Since attaining viral success in December, Workman has continued designing T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more with cheeky double entendres that play off of a specific trade. Early designs spotlighted electricians, plumbers, ranchers and automotive mechanics. They’ve maintained a strong base on social media as well, with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Ian White said all merchandise sold from the workmanusa.com site before the end of July would contribute to the fire department’s fundraising efforts.