LINCOLN – In his first title fight with Dynasty Combat Sports, Sean Lindgren of Wahoo came out victorious over Tanner Dickey at Spring Brawl at Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 6. It was a relatively quick fight, with Lindgren knocking out Dickey in the first round to claim the Middleweight Championship.

“It was very important and very exciting,” Lindgren said. “It was the toughest opponent that I have faced yet. He had come off of three consecutive wins via knockout, so it was a fight where I knew I could beat him, but one where I knew he was a very worthy and capable opponent. I was very happy with the outcome.”

Helping Lindgren to the victory was the massive support he got from his hometown of Wahoo. He stated there were over 120 people in attendance that were there to support him for the biggest fight of his career up to this point.

“So I had fought at Ralston Arena before, so this was a little nicer venue and a little larger,” Lindgren said. “The support from Wahoo and from family, friends and co-workers was amazing. We had recorded there were over 120 people that were there to watch me fight. It was a very loud and a very exciting atmosphere.”

What makes Lindgren’s journey to the top more intriguing is his story of how he got involved in mixed martial arts (MMA) for Dynasty Combat Sports. It started with a simple Facebook ad for people interested in taking MMA classes at Wahoo Martial Arts, which Lindgren runs.

This caught the eye of the president of Dynasty Combat Sports, who contacted Jacob Kiefer, the head coach for Lindgren and the owner of a martial arts studio in Fremont.

He asked Kiefer if they had anybody who was ready to take some fights and he gave him Lindgren’s name. Lindgren accepted and was only really planning on taking one fight to test out the skills he had been practicing with Kiefer.

“I always wanted to do at least one fight,” Lindgren said. “Part of the journey of a martial artist is you have to test yourself and see if you can execute your techniques at live speed. After that first fight being so successful, I knew I needed to do more to continue to test myself and grow as a martial artist.”

That first fight was two years ago and ever since then, Lindgren has continued to climb up the ranks of the MMA circuit in Nebraska. Even with the several years of training he had going into MMA fighting, competing at live speed showed Lindgren where he had to improve to keep winning.

“Even after the few years of martial arts training I had, I could tell there were tiers to this. It was a whole different level of fundamentals, intensity of training and in understanding combat in general,” he said.

Lindgren attributes a lot of his success in the MMA realm to the great coach he has in Keifer. He has also had the opportunity to train in a much smaller gyms in Fremont and Wahoo, where they have been able to devote more time to him as a fighter than if he was in a bigger gym that has 10 to 15 different people preparing for fights at a given time.

“They have been the reason that I have been able to be so successful,” Lindgren said. “I think if I was at other martial art schools, perhaps I wouldn’t be as successful. The thing about small town martial arts and small town training teams is there is so much intention on the one person going to fight. They can really prepare them specifically not just for the opponent, but have more eyes and more effort into making sure their fundamentals are correct and that they’re doing the right things.”

Even in victory, Lindgren is still figuring out ways he can be even better as a martial artist for his next fight, which potentially could be another title fight to defend his middleweight amateur title.

“I just like to take one step at a time,” Lindgren said. “Even in victory I look back at the film and analyze and see how I could have done better. So there are definitely a lot of things I still need to work on as a martial artist. Potentially the next step is just defending the amateur title.”

Future MMA champions could be training in Wahoo. Lindgren’s Wahoo Martial Arts has classes for kids from four years of age all the way up to adults. To find out more about the classes, visit the Wahoo Martial Arts website or contact Lindgren at 402-326-7066.