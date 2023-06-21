CERESCO — Ceresco residents have few options when it comes to in-town recreation. There’s Ceresco Park, the Ceresco Elementary playground and sidewalks that in some spots are neglected and force people to walk in the street.

An effort to build a trail system in and around the village could change that.

At the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees’ May meeting, representatives from the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) presented a grant opportunity that would help the village pay for a trail system. Money is available through the federal Recreational Trails Program and is administered locally through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

If selected, a trails project in Ceresco could receive 80% of the project’s funding through the grant program. To be eligible for federal funding, the project would need an estimated cost between $50,000 and $250,000.

Since the May meeting, a preliminary trail route has been drawn up, running generally around the village’s borders, with an additional spur looping from 2nd Street to Ashland Road to County Road 19.

The village’s Facebook page announced the trail route early last week, and feedback from residents was positive, with posters pleased by the prospect of having an alternative to walking on sidewalks or in the village’s streets.

The topic came before the Ceresco Planning Commission on June 15, where an informal discussion was held to gauge interest from residents.

“People are talking about it and everything, and it seems like their comments have ranged from very positive to very negative and everywhere in between,” said Planning Commission Chairman Arnie Lowell. “We’re anxious to have some discussion about it from board members and the public.”

Much of the feedback at the board meeting — attended by about 15 residents — was negative, with many people concerned about the proposed route and unintended consequences the trail could have.

Nancy Witters, who lives along Ashland Road between 2nd Street and County Road 19, said she was worried about the impact the trail’s construction would have on her property, which is protected by a windbreak that she feared would be torn out to make way for the trail. She also questioned whether the trail would be restricted to foot and bicycle traffic or whether it would be open to motorized vehicles like dirt bikes and ATV’s.

“I would not be upset with hiking, biking and walking,” Witters said, “but the motorized vehicles I don’t particularly want to see going by my house all the time.”

Another opponent of the trail, who declined to give his name, said he would be concerned about the public having access to the backside of his northeast Ceresco property from the proposed trail route. He wondered what would happen if trail users let their dogs off of their leashes in that heavily wooded part of town.

“As soon as they get in the trees and they think they’re out in the country, they’re going to cut them off the leash and they’re going to run and chase my cows and my horses,” he said.

Lowell specified several times at the meeting that the proposed trail is only preliminary and could be altered to appease residents and property owners.

“If there was a route we could find that everybody liked and the owners liked, that’s where it would go,” Lowell said.

Travis Edwards was the only member of the public who spoke at the meeting in support of the trail. He said he exercises regularly and that the addition of a trail system in town would be “great” for the community. He said he thought young families in Ceresco would largely be in support of the trail, too.

Village Clerk Joan Lindgren said early planning for the trail has moved swiftly because of the September deadline to apply for the Recreational Trails Program grant.

“At the last meeting, the board found out from SENDD that money was out there for trails,” she said. “The deadline is September, and it’s June, so that’s why it was thrown out there so quickly, to see if there’s even any interest to move on.”

The decision before the planning commission was whether to nix the plan or to push it along for consideration by the Board of Trustees. Planning commission member Larry Wendt said he would not support any effort to create a trail system in Ceresco.

“I don’t think there’s a need for trails in town at all,” he said.

The rest of the commission was willing to entertain the idea, although member Dave Burklund said he didn’t think it was feasible to have a trail system planned and ready to submit by September.

The commission voted 8-1 to recommend that the board of trustees further study the concept of an in-town trail. The board of trustees met on Tuesday, and the trail plans were an agenda item. Check next week’s paper for coverage of their meeting.