CERESCO — In past years, Ceresco residents who didn’t get their fill of Fourth of July fireworks could look forward to one more grand artillery display during the next weekend’s Ceresco Days festival.

But this year’s Ceresco Days fireworks show was not always a sure thing.

As inflation has risen, so too have the costs of professional fireworks displays. The Ceresco Days committee usually commits $1,500 to the cause, and the Village of Ceresco matches that number. But $3,000 wasn’t going to cut it this year.

Just when first-year Ceresco Days Committee President Shawn Manion thought the fireworks show couldn’t be saved, community-minded Cerescoans came in to save the day.

“We almost had to make some hard decisions about fireworks this year,” Manion said. “But, luckily, we had two families and some other donors come forward so that we could afford to purchase them.”

Such generosity is part of a collective effort that has had to happen to assemble this year’s Ceresco Days, which kicks off Friday evening with events all day Saturday and into the afternoon on Sunday.

“It’s nice to see that there are people in this town that really, truly believe in the history of what we’ve been doing and what they have been doing with Ceresco Days throughout the years,” Manion said of the donations her committee received.

The 2023 Ceresco Days schedule is more extensive than ever, thanks in part to outside organizations getting involved with new events.

Friday’s lineup includes the Ceresco Car Show and Shine, a kiddie parade, the weekend’s big parade, a street dance featuring rock band Twisted Chrome and the fireworks show as the nightcap. The parade will be led by Ceresco Days Grand Marshal Ron Burklund, a third-generation Cerescoan and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran who is a member of Ceresco American Legion Post 244.

Saturday boasts events from 10 a.m. to nightfall, with a color run in the morning, a wiffle ball tournament, teenage water games, a kids’ tractor pull and a second street dance — this time with country band Dirty Boots.

Traditionally, Sunday has been a slow piece of the Ceresco Days pie. But additional events are scheduled to be put on by the Ceresco Senior Center and the Raymond Central Spanish Club.

At 11:30 a.m. at Ceresco Park, the senior center is inviting Sheila Collins, aka The Constitution Lady, to give a presentation on the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and America’s history. In Collins’ words, she teaches about “our country, our liberties and how it’s supposed to work,” using artifacts and documents from the earliest days of the nation’s independence from Great Britain.

Then, at 12:30 p.m., the second part of the senior center’s Ceresco Days contribution is a program by musician Chris Sayre, who will present “A Musical Journey Across America.” The program explains the history of the United States through the accordion, dulcimer, mandolin and guitar songs that helped shape the nation’s culture. Also at 12:30 p.m., the Raymond Central Spanish Club will host a taco fundraiser.

This year is the first time that either the senior center or Spanish Club has participated in Ceresco Days, and Manion said the festival’s expansion has been intentional.

“We are trying as a group very hard to broaden our horizons and try to bring the community together more,” Manion said.

Manion said she’s most excited to see the families and Ceresco expats who come back for the event.

Oh, and for the array of food options that will line streets and fill the parks for the weekend. Food trucks will include Husky Mobile, Raina’s on the Run, Scouty’s Shave Ice, The Funnel Cake Guy and Klein Funnel Cakes, plus local offerings from the Ceresco United Methodist Church, Girl Scout Troop 20737 and Raymond Central Post Prom.

It could well shape into one of the biggest Ceresco Days festivals yet. Manion said it couldn’t be done without the Ceresco Days Committee’s team and the village’s dedicated community participants.

“I’ve found out that there are a lot of people that will go above and beyond to make sure that traditions are carried through,” Manion said. “And I think that says a lot for this little town.”

The full Ceresco Days schedule can be found on the “Ceresco Days” Facebook page.