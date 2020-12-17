Yutan Schools reopen option enrollment

YUTAN – Yutan Public Schools will open its doors to option enrollment students again, having shut down the option for students from other districts to attend the school at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Education voted Monday night to approve reopening option enrollment, setting the capacity limit for each grade level to 42 students.
Superintendent Mitch Hoffer told the board that the Nebraska Department of Education determines how many students the district can allow by calculating the “teachable square feet” of the facilities. The state’s figure for Yutan is 41.88 students per grade, which Hoffer rounded up to 42.
There is only one grade that is already at 42 students, Hoffer said. That is fifth grade.
The special education program will remain closed to option enrollment, Hoffer said, because they are at capacity.
In other action, the board approved Hoffer’s contract after conducting an evaluation of his first year as superintendent in open session, as requested by Hoffer.
Board members expressed gratitude to Hoffer for the efforts he made to improve communication with the staff, board and patrons of the district.
“I’d love to see you take that and keep going,” said Board President Joe Vandenack.
Board Member Mollie Lloyd thanked Hoffer for his work on the district’s budget, which she said he “cleaned up.” Board Member Danny Josoff agreed, saying Hoffer’s efforts made it less difficult for board members to find items they are looking for in the budget.
“It’s made it absolutely one thousand times easier,” he added.
Board Member Jaimie Long said she was impressed with Hoffer’s work on the budget and his efforts to get back previously unused grant money, and Board Member Scott Feller noted that the superintendent was fiscally responsible.
“Thank you for watching our pennies,” he said. “We appreciate it.”
Approval was also given to Hoffer to explore a $1 million line of credit with First State Bank in Yutan as a way to combat cash flow issues that could arise. The superintendent said January and February are “lean months” in terms of tax revenue, and the line of credit would be used only if necessary to ensure payroll is met. The $1 million amount would cover two months of bills and payroll, he added.
The board approved, asking Hoffer to negotiate interest rates with the bank.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!