Yutan Schools reopen option enrollment

YUTAN – Yutan Public Schools will open its doors to option enrollment students again, having shut down the option for students from other districts to attend the school at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education voted Monday night to approve reopening option enrollment, setting the capacity limit for each grade level to 42 students.

Superintendent Mitch Hoffer told the board that the Nebraska Department of Education determines how many students the district can allow by calculating the “teachable square feet” of the facilities. The state’s figure for Yutan is 41.88 students per grade, which Hoffer rounded up to 42.

There is only one grade that is already at 42 students, Hoffer said. That is fifth grade.

The special education program will remain closed to option enrollment, Hoffer said, because they are at capacity.

In other action, the board approved Hoffer’s contract after conducting an evaluation of his first year as superintendent in open session, as requested by Hoffer.

Board members expressed gratitude to Hoffer for the efforts he made to improve communication with the staff, board and patrons of the district.