WPD offers women’s self-defense class Feb. 6

WAHOO – A local police officer is sharing his expertise in martial arts with the public during a women’s self-defense class offered next month.
Officer David Page of the Wahoo Police Department is offering the one-time class on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wahoo Fire Department building, which is located at 158 West Sixth Street.
Students will learn basic self-defense techniques. No experienced is needed. Page suggests wearing comfortable clothes.
Students as young as 8 years old can benefit from the class, Page said.
“It can benefit everybody, from a kid on the playground to a student going off to college to a mom in the grocery store,” he added.
The class can also offer a boost in confidence in its students.
“It helps give somebody confidence no matter what the age to be able to defend themselves in a life-threatening situation,” Page said.
Page is a black belt instructor with Rosenbach Warrior Training in Fremont. He owned and operated a branch of the school for 14 years in Blair and sold the school two years ago. He volunteers there when he can.
“I miss it like crazy,” he said.
Page has 26 years of experience in several styles of martial arts, including ninjutsu, hapkido and taekwondo.
Instead of charging a set fee, Page is asking for a donation to the Wahoo Police Department’s future K9 program. The department is soliciting funds to purchase and train a dog. The goal is raise $25,000, which would be used to buy the dog, train the dog and officer and for ongoing care. Fundraising began just before Christmas and has reached nearly $8,000, Page said.
Page said women who are interested in the class should encourage other family members to sign up as well. Pre-registration is suggested by calling the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-4155.