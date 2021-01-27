WPD offers women’s self-defense class Feb. 6

WAHOO – A local police officer is sharing his expertise in martial arts with the public during a women’s self-defense class offered next month.

Officer David Page of the Wahoo Police Department is offering the one-time class on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wahoo Fire Department building, which is located at 158 West Sixth Street.

Students will learn basic self-defense techniques. No experienced is needed. Page suggests wearing comfortable clothes.

Students as young as 8 years old can benefit from the class, Page said.

“It can benefit everybody, from a kid on the playground to a student going off to college to a mom in the grocery store,” he added.

The class can also offer a boost in confidence in its students.

“It helps give somebody confidence no matter what the age to be able to defend themselves in a life-threatening situation,” Page said.

Page is a black belt instructor with Rosenbach Warrior Training in Fremont. He owned and operated a branch of the school for 14 years in Blair and sold the school two years ago. He volunteers there when he can.

“I miss it like crazy,” he said.