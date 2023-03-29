WAHOO – A young Waverly boys golf team is finding the recipe to success early in the season. They put this on this display with a 169-174 win over Wahoo in a dual at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo on March 23.

“I am really happy with the way these guys are playing golf,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “These are the lowest team scores we’ve had since I started coaching in 2007. So this early in the season to be able to break 170, which would be like breaking 340 in a regular meet, is very solid.”

Pacing the Vikings in Wahoo was Royce Klucas, who carded a 40. After shooting two over par on the first hole, he was at or below par on five of the final eight holes.

Two strokes behind him was his brother, Grey Klucas, with a 42. The sophomore shot at even par on four holes during the competition.

Finishing third for Waverly was Ethan Rosenthal with a 43. He struggled on hole four where he shot three over par but bounced back by getting to the pin in two shots to go under par on hole six.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings were Josh Wall and William Foster. They finished very close together, with Wall shooting a 44 and Foster ending up with a 45.

Earlier in the week on March 20, Waverly traveled to Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln to take on Lincoln Pius X. The Vikings couldn’t get by the Class A Thunderbolts and as a result, lost the team battle 173-164.

Tying for the low scores at the meet for Waverly were Grey Klucas and Ethan Rosenthal with 42s. One stroke back from them with a 43 was Royce Klucas and Wall ended up with a 46.

At Wahoo, the junior varsity for the Vikings also competed. They ended up shooting 214 as a team, while the Warriors posted a 225.

Tanner Gossard led the way for Waverly with a 50 and both Tyler Erlandson and Mason Heather carded a 52. Finishing as the fourth golfer on the team with a 60 was Colby Wood.

The Vikings competed at the Gretna Invite at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on March 28. Results from the invite can be found in next week’s paper.