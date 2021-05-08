Waverly Vikings go on scoring offensive

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Carson Vachal started and went the distance on the mound for the Vikings. Vachal scattered seven hits and four walks over seven innings and allowed just three runs while earning his first win of the season.

Waverly remained on the road on April 29 when they traveled to Seward to take on the Bluejays on a warm and windy day for baseball.The Vikings utilized two five-run innings to go on to post a 10-0 five-inning victory.

Powell led the Vikings at the plate with two hits, including a double and drove in four runs.

Engel also added two hits for the visitors while scoring a run and driving in another.

Senior Zane Schawang reached base three times and scored twice against the Bluejays. He is hitting .433 and has 17 stolen bases this season.

Schawang started and earned the win on the mound for the Vikings, working five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 12. It was the senior’s first win on the mound this season.

The Vikings returned to Lawson Park on a beautiful Friday afternoon to do battle with rival Norris.