Waverly Vikings go on scoring offensive

WAVERLY – The Waverly baseball team won four games in a busy week.
The Vikings scored a season-high 20 runs while rolling to a 20-4 five inning road win over the Crete Cardinals on April 26.
Waverly hammered out 18 base hits and had 28 base runners.
Senior Nolan Wiese turned in his best offensive performance of the year, finishing with two triples, a home run, four runs scored and four RBI. It was hit first home run of the year and his second and third triples.
Senior Caleb Herrell and junior Payton Engel also combined for five hits and six RBI. Engel is hitting .486 and leads the team with 33 RBI.
Junior Wyatt Fanning also launched a home run (first of the year) and drove in a career-high four runs.
All of the offense was in support of pitchers Nolan Maahs and junior Levi Powell. Maahs started and earned the first varsity win of his career.
Less than 24 hours later the Vikings returned to action against Lincoln Pius X in Lincoln.
The Vikings rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-3 victory over the Thunderbolts.
Herrell came through with two hits and drove in two runs as did junior teammate Jake Bream.
Junior Carson Vachal started and went the distance on the mound for the Vikings. Vachal scattered seven hits and four walks over seven innings and allowed just three runs while earning his first win of the season.
Waverly remained on the road on April 29 when they traveled to Seward to take on the Bluejays on a warm and windy day for baseball.The Vikings utilized two five-run innings to go on to post a 10-0 five-inning victory.
Powell led the Vikings at the plate with two hits, including a double and drove in four runs.
Engel also added two hits for the visitors while scoring a run and driving in another.
Senior Zane Schawang reached base three times and scored twice against the Bluejays. He is hitting .433 and has 17 stolen bases this season.
Schawang started and earned the win on the mound for the Vikings, working five innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 12. It was the senior’s first win on the mound this season.
The Vikings returned to Lawson Park on a beautiful Friday afternoon to do battle with rival Norris.
The game was a battle for seven innings, but in the end it was the Vikings coming out victorious by a score of 3-2.
Waverly scored the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Waverly made the most of their five hits. Powell finished with two of them and drove in one of the three runs.
Engel did work on the mound while limiting a very good Norris lineup to just six hits and two runs in seven innings. He struck out five and walked just one while earning his fourth win of the year.
Waverly’s record stands at 14-11 on the year with two regular season games remaining.