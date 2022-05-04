Waverly makes first move to allow billboards in city limits

WAVERLY – Full-size billboards could soon start to rise along Interstate 80 within Waverly’s legal limits.

The Waverly City Council at its April 26 meeting approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for billboard-sized signs to rise in Waverly. The signs, at a maximum of 672 square feet, would be restricted to areas within 300 feet of the Interstate 80 right-of-way, in accordance with Nebraska Department of Transportation regulations.

Existing billboards along I-80 near Waverly are outside of the city’s legal limits.

If the ordinance’s three readings are approved, a note will be tacked on to the city’s zoning regulations specifying that signs with a maximum of 672 square feet and located within 300 feet to the Interstate may be allowed by attaining a special use permit.

Waverly Building and Zoning Administrator Mike Palm said the Nebraska Department of Transportation requires a permit from the local jurisdiction to give their own permit to billboard owners. He said NDOT would ultimately regulate any billboard-sized signs within Waverly’s city limits.

“I think this just addresses a portion that was missing out of our sign regulations,” Palm said.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the city has received interest from parties who are interested in building signs or billboards in Waverly along the Interstate, but the ordinance first would need to pass for any sign projects to move forward. Then, the parties would need to apply for a special use permit in front of the Waverly Planning Board.

Also at the April 26 city council meeting, Lincoln-based Uribe Refuse Services was approved to become an authorized refuse hauler in Waverly. The company was previously only approved as a recycling hauler in Waverly, but Uribe Office Manager Shannon Krueger said McCombs Realty of Lincoln is planning a new homeowners association in Waverly that would contract Uribe as its recycling and trash hauler.

Krueger said Uribe offers a bundle rate for recycling and trash pickup.

“We have had people from Waverly call us before, and we’ve kind of said we just do the recycling,” Krueger said. “But now we can let them know that we can do them both.”

In more city council news, Fisher reported that road construction to widen North 140th Street from Amberly to Dovers streets is scheduled to begin on May 23 and will last for approximately 45 days.

The plan is for the northbound lane to grow to two lanes, with a left-turn lane and a right-turn lane that should ease the flow of traffic from the neighborhood and Waverly Middle School.

The council approved a bid from Huffman Engineering of Lincoln to replace the city’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems for its water and wastewater operations. Huffman’s bid was for $185,563.

Fisher said she was not sure when the city’s SCADA systems had last been updated, but the current system is at the end of its useful life.

“It’s just one of those pieces of equipment that we can’t be without,” Fisher said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.