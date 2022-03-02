Waverly firefighters, EMTs honored at annual awards banquet

WAVERLY – In normal years, the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s firefighters and emergency medical technicians would have been honored at an annual banquet. But because of the abnormal circumstances of 2020, two years’ worth of awards were presented at the department’s banquet on Feb. 18.

The award winners were also invited to the Waverly City Council meeting on Feb. 22 for recognition.

While much of the world slowed down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waverly Fire and Rescue’s work didn’t stop. In 2020, the department received more than 360 calls and saw a similar total in 2021. Because of the additional challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, all of the department’s EMT’s and EMS support volunteers were recognized as the 2020 EMT of the Year.

“Nobody’s ever done it through a pandemic,” Fire Chief Jared Rains said. “It took the whole department to pull together as one to be able to continue to serve the people.”

The EMTs honored were Cindy Abbot, Emily Bensinger, John Catsinas, Jade Covel, Larry Fichner, Bill Gerdes, Robin Hoffman, Aaron Hummel, Ashleigh Jones, Ryan Mueller, Nancy Myer, Jessica Oakes, Patrick Peterman, Jared Rains, Marcus Tan, Nathan Vidlak and Hannah Wood.

The EMS support volunteers honored were Jim Bartels, Mike Binder, Jon Binder, Caleb Bishop, Brent Cooper, Travis Dinkel, Greg Gerlach, Tell Hanes, Joseph Hummel, Sean Hummel, Jeff Jones, Katelynn Loper, Michael McClellan, Kody Nelson, Brad Pfeiffer and John Wilson.

Also honored were Caleb Bishop and Travis Dinkel as the 2020 and 2021 Firefighters of the Year, respectively. The 2021 EMT of the Year was Tell Hanes.

“They showed a great deal of showing up, doing the extras and always being around,” Rains said.

Four volunteers were also honored for their longtime service with Waverly Fire and Rescue. Ryan Mueller was honored for 10 years of service, Jon Binder and Brent Cooper for 15 years of service and Mike Binder was honored for retiring after 22 years of service.

Mueller also received the Hometown Heroes Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award, which is given to 100 local government volunteers around the country. Mayor Bill Gerdes said more than 700 volunteers were submitted from 49 states.

“Ryan’s just one of those guys that you might not always see up front, but he’s always doing something in the background,” Rains said.

Lastly, two volunteers received the department’s humorous “Tow-It” awards, earning recognition for getting emergency vehicles stuck and needing tow assistance. The 2020 award went to Brent Cooper, and the 2021 award went to Katelynn Loper.