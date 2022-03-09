Waverly drops double overtime thriller to Roncalli in first round

For almost the second season in a row, the Class B No. 7 Waverly boys basketball team looked to play spoiler to one of the top seeds in the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament when they took on No. 2 Omaha Roncalli in the first round at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 7. In the end, the Vikings couldn't cash in on as many free throws as the Crimson Pride down the stretch, and as a result, lost by a final of 64-58 in double overtime.

At the end of regulation, Waverly went up 50-46 when AJ Heffelfinger cashed in on two free throws. Over the next two minutes, the Vikings were held scoreless while Omaha Roncalli dropped in four straight points to send the contest to overtime.

In the first extra period, Waverly once again built a lead at 55-53 when Landon Tjaden knocked down multiple three-pointers. It ended up not lasting, as Quincy Evans hit two free throws with under twenty seconds in the game to send the game to double overtime.

Roncalli finally got the defensive stops they were looking for as they held the Vikings to just three points and scored nine of their own.

Leading Waverly with 22 points scored was AJ Heffelfinger. Tjaden dropped in 13 points, Preston Harms had 11 points, Riley Marsh scored five points, Cole Murray had four points, and Samuel Schernikau finished with three points.

With the loss, the Vikings finish the season with a record of 16-9. A full story with quotes and more photos can be found in the March 17 Waverly News.