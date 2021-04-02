Waverly continues website redesign

WAVERLY – Work will proceed with the city website redesign project after the Waverly City Council approved an agreement with Simplified Online Communication System (SOCS) during a meeting on March 23.

The initial agreement will be for $1,875 and will apply until the next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. After Oct. 1, the annual payment will be $3,200 with a 5% discount. The initial agreement also includes an app setup that will be accessible to all Waverly residents.

Council Member Aaron Hummel expressed his excitement for the progression of the project and gratitude toward his partner on the project Council Member Abbey Pascoe.

“I am excited to see this project move forward,” Hummel said. “I would like to thank Abbey for her hard work on this.”

“And Aaron too,” Pascoe said.

Prior to the meeting, Hummel and Pascoe had been working to get community feedback about the website and it can be improved. They have discussed different updates for subjects like events, weather or what is going on with the city and the council. Most important is having it accessible to the entire community.