Waverly continues website redesign

WAVERLY – Work will proceed with the city website redesign project after the Waverly City Council approved an agreement with Simplified Online Communication System (SOCS) during a meeting on March 23.
The initial agreement will be for $1,875 and will apply until the next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. After Oct. 1, the annual payment will be $3,200 with a 5% discount. The initial agreement also includes an app setup that will be accessible to all Waverly residents.
Council Member Aaron Hummel expressed his excitement for the progression of the project and gratitude toward his partner on the project Council Member Abbey Pascoe.
“I am excited to see this project move forward,” Hummel said. “I would like to thank Abbey for her hard work on this.”
“And Aaron too,” Pascoe said.
Prior to the meeting, Hummel and Pascoe had been working to get community feedback about the website and it can be improved. They have discussed different updates for subjects like events, weather or what is going on with the city and the council. Most important is having it accessible to the entire community.
“I think it’s for the entire community,” Pascoe said before the meeting. “It isn’t just young versus seasoned people. This is for everybody.”
City Administrator Stephanie Fisher discussed updates to the city sales tax. During the Primary Election in May 2020, voters in Waverly voted in a half cent increase to the sales tax to go toward the new Aquatic Center, which is set to open in May 2022.
“Our sales tax had a nice ride for December, January and February,” Fisher said. “Then March is January’s actual collection so we are down to more normal numbers.”
In December 2020, the city received $90,445.57 from the sales taxes for the month of October. A third of that amount goes toward the Aquatic Center meaning in the first month with the sales tax increase the city collected $30,148.52 for the new project.
Retailers and other providers collected the sales tax and paid it to the state who in turn pays it to the city.
In January, the city received $90,625.85 for the sales tax collected throughout November; in February, the city received $109,289.36 for December; and in March the city received $75,928.93 for January.
Since Oct. 1, according to The Waverly News’ calculations the city has collected about $122,168.57 to put toward the new center going to be built at Wayne Park.
The city council will meet again on April 13 at 7 p.m.