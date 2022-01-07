Warriors take first place at Neumann Holiday Tournament

WAHOO – In what is always a very competitive tournament, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team rose to the top of the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament by defeating Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North 73-52 and Seward 64-31 on Dec. 28 and 29.
In the first quarter of the championship game against the Bluejays, the Warriors had no problems jumping out to a 17-6 edge. That lead was increased to 33-17 at halftime, thanks to a 16-11 run by Wahoo in the second.
“We played a really solid first half,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We got a little sloppy in the second half, but I thought defensively we were pretty good all night. Myles Simon had a terrific night for us.”
After dominating offensively in the first half, the defense followed suit in the second half. The Bluejays were held to nine points in the third quarter and five in the fourth against the Warriors in a 33 point defeat.
Leading Wahoo with 15 points on five of five shooting from the field and at the free-throw line with five assists and four boards was Myles Simon. Marcus Glock also reached double figures with 10 points, Owen Hancock had nine points and seven assists, Kamron Kasischke scored eight points, Anthony Simon finished with eight points and five boards, Jaiden Powers and Benji Nelson both scored five points and Barrett Lavaley and Garrett Grandgenett had two points each.
Against the Wolves in the first round, the Warriors were looking to bounce back from two games in which they felt they didn’t play their best. They did exactly that, by defeating a solid Elkhorn North team handily.
“This was a really nice bounce-back win for us,” Scheef said. “After not playing real well the past two games, and then having the five-day moratorium, you are never quite sure how you will respond, but I thought the kids had really good energy and were pretty solid on the defensive end for the most part. It was good to see Owen Hancock have a big offensive night, and I love seeing four guys in double figures.”
Trailing by one early in the first, Wahoo snagged the lead with a layup by Grandgenett and a three made by Glock. Two free throws by Anthony Simon and a bucket in transition by Myles Simon gave the Warriors a two-point edge up 13-11 after the first.
Hancock found nothing but the bottom of the net when he drained a three that put Wahoo up 20-14 in the second. Two-point buckets by Glock and Nelson and a three by Grandgenett, extended the Warriors lead to eight points.
In total, Wahoo outscored Elkhorn North 22-13 in the second quarter. This led to the Warriors having a 35-24 halftime lead.
To begin the second half, Hancock scored at will. He had a turnaround jumper, two three-pointers and a layup that pushed Wahoo’s lead to 50-32.
At the end of the quarter, Glock was off the mark on a shot, but Nelson picked up the rebound and made a basket to put the Warriors up 56-39 after three.
After missing his shot to end the third, Glock was not off the mark on his corner three to begin the fourth. Two layups by Hancock and a basket by Grandgenett while being fouled never gave the Wolves a chance to make a comeback in a quarter, half and game that was dominated by Wahoo.
Finishing with a game-high 22 points on 4-6 shooting from three-point range and 9-13 from the field was Hancock. Glock added 18 points and four assists, Grandgenett scored 11 points and had seven boards, Nelson had 10 points and five boards, Myles Simon added four points, five boards and five assists, Anthony Simon finished with six points and Kasischke scored two points.