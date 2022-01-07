Warriors take first place at Neumann Holiday Tournament

Against the Wolves in the first round, the Warriors were looking to bounce back from two games in which they felt they didn’t play their best. They did exactly that, by defeating a solid Elkhorn North team handily.

“This was a really nice bounce-back win for us,” Scheef said. “After not playing real well the past two games, and then having the five-day moratorium, you are never quite sure how you will respond, but I thought the kids had really good energy and were pretty solid on the defensive end for the most part. It was good to see Owen Hancock have a big offensive night, and I love seeing four guys in double figures.”

Trailing by one early in the first, Wahoo snagged the lead with a layup by Grandgenett and a three made by Glock. Two free throws by Anthony Simon and a bucket in transition by Myles Simon gave the Warriors a two-point edge up 13-11 after the first.

Hancock found nothing but the bottom of the net when he drained a three that put Wahoo up 20-14 in the second. Two-point buckets by Glock and Nelson and a three by Grandgenett, extended the Warriors lead to eight points.

In total, Wahoo outscored Elkhorn North 22-13 in the second quarter. This led to the Warriors having a 35-24 halftime lead.