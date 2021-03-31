Warrior teams finish second in Ashland

WAHOO – The Wahoo boys and girls track and field teams each finished runner-up at the season’s first outdoor meet of the season in Ashland on March 26.

The boys team scored 119 at the meet, including 48 in the field events.

Junior Michael Robinson earned a gold medal in the pole vault after soaring to a mark of 11-6.

Senior Triston Keeney finished second in the long jump after posting a season-best mark of 19-8.

Four Warriors medaled in the triple jump led by sophomore Benji Nelson who finished runner-up at the meet with a leap of 38-2.75. Sebastian Lausterer (3rd), Brett Whitaker (4th) and Trevor Kasischke (5th) also medaled in the event for the Warriors.

Wahoo also medaled in nine events on the track and they were led by strong performances from their sprinters.

Junior Waylon Sherman scored 10 points in the 100-meter dash after crossing the tape first with a time of 11.77. Teammate Curtis Swahn finished second in the event with a time of 12.12.

The duo also ran on the Warriors gold-medal winning sprint relay team, which posted an impressive time of 45.73. Sam Edmonds and Malachi Bordovsky also ran a leg on the sprint relay team.