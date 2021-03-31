Warrior teams finish second in Ashland

WAHOO – The Wahoo boys and girls track and field teams each finished runner-up at the season’s first outdoor meet of the season in Ashland on March 26.
The boys team scored 119 at the meet, including 48 in the field events.
Junior Michael Robinson earned a gold medal in the pole vault after soaring to a mark of 11-6.
Senior Triston Keeney finished second in the long jump after posting a season-best mark of 19-8.
Four Warriors medaled in the triple jump led by sophomore Benji Nelson who finished runner-up at the meet with a leap of 38-2.75. Sebastian Lausterer (3rd), Brett Whitaker (4th) and Trevor Kasischke (5th) also medaled in the event for the Warriors.
Wahoo also medaled in nine events on the track and they were led by strong performances from their sprinters.
Junior Waylon Sherman scored 10 points in the 100-meter dash after crossing the tape first with a time of 11.77. Teammate Curtis Swahn finished second in the event with a time of 12.12.
The duo also ran on the Warriors gold-medal winning sprint relay team, which posted an impressive time of 45.73. Sam Edmonds and Malachi Bordovsky also ran a leg on the sprint relay team.
Sebastian Lausterer added six points in the 400-meter dash event after finishing third with a time of 55.67.
Bordovsky, Zach Fox and William Nielsen combined to score 11 points in the hurdles. Bordovsky finished third in the 300’s (44.2) while Fox and Nielsen finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 110’s.
The Warriors 1600 and 3200-meter relays teams finished runner-up in Ashland.
The girls team scored 97 points at the meet and finished just three points behind Syracuse for team honors.
Senior Toni Greenfield scored 10 points for the Warriors in the triple jump after easily outdistancing the competition with a leap of 34-3. She also added a second-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 8-foot.
Senior shot putter Sara Lindgren continued her early season success while winning the discus with a mark of 125-1.
Senior jumper Kelsie Sears turned in the top mark in the long jump after turning in a leap of 15-8.
On the track, it was Greenfield who narrowly missed out on a gold medal in the 400-meter dash. She finished second with a time of 55.9.
Sears added six points after finishing third in the 300-meter hurdle event after getting clocked at 52.14.
Sears, Taylor Luben, Alyssa Luedtke and Kharissa Eddie combined to win the 400-meter relay event with a time of 53.87.