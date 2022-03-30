War in Europe affects local grain prices, expert says

ITHACA – While the war in Ukraine seems a world away, its effects are felt right here at home.

Jeff Peterson, president of Heartland Farm Partners, an ag marketing agency, spoke to a group of about 20 local producers during the Saunders County Ag Breakfast Friday, March 25 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Ithaca.

After the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed public events for the past two years, the Saunders County Extension Office invited the public back to its headquarters with the first of a series of quarterly breakfasts.

Ukraine is a major player in the world agriculture market. Peterson said the Eastern European country is a large producer of food grade oils, including nearly half of the sunflower oil used in the world and 20% of rapeseed exports.

More importantly to local farmers, Ukraine grows 16% of the world’s corn exports and 12% of wheat used world-wide. A disruption in their farming season created by the Russian invasion could mean a change in world markets for grain, Peterson said.

The war has shut down exports of grain via the Black Sea. Ukraine has nearly 600 million bushels of corn and 225 million bushels of wheat waiting to be sent out, Peterson said.

“They don’t raise anything near what we raise, but they do export a lot of what they raise,” he said.

But the real focus is the crop that needs to get in the ground this spring. Planting will likely be delayed by the war in some areas of Ukraine, Peterson said. Shortages of diesel fuel and fertilizer are expected to also be factors that could reduce corn exports by about 850 million bushels, he said.

Still, Peterson is optimistic for the farmers of Ukraine.

“Knowing Ukraine, they’re tough,” he said. “They’re going to figure out a way to get something planted.”

The expected downfall in wheat production in Ukraine is around 650 million bushels, Peterson said, which could cause problems in food production by taking out wheat rations worldwide. This could open up demand on the corn side, he added.

Other world market factors include China, which has increased net imports of corn tremendously in recently years. But concerns about unrest and food insecurity have forced China to start maintaining stocks, Peterson said.

Across the globe, corn stocks have dipped since peaking in 2016. About 25% of the world’s grain supply was left over in 2021, and U.S. corn stocks are at 10% due to good crop years, Peterson said.

“As the stock-to-use percentage tightens up, we will see prices increase,” he said.

Good prices and good weather have moved stocks off U.S. farms and to markets, Peterson said. Right now there are about 30 days of supply left for corn.

An uptick in production of biofuels and a reduction of acres available to plant due to an increase in Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and urban sprawl also factor into markets, Peterson said.

Ag experts don’t believe the highest grain prices have been reached, but Peterson gave the farmers in the audience some words of advice: “Don’t be afraid to sell.”