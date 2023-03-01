YUTAN – Attendance was light, but the weather was bleak, during an event last week intended to connect the builders of a solar farm south of Yutan with local businesses that may be interested in working on the project.

The operators and builders of the Platteview Solar Farm held a business fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Yutan Country Club. Unfortunately, the day was plagued with freezing precipitation and low visibility that may have kept some interested business owners away.

Work will begin March 20 on the 500-acre solar plant that will generate 81 megawatts of power to OPPD. The facility is expected to be in operation at the end of the year.

Three “pods” of photovoltaic solar arrays will be located between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7. They will be connected with underground wire to an OPPD substation, located on County Road J between county roads 4 and 5.

The project was proposed by Pennsylvania-based Community Energy in 2021 and met strong resistance from local landowners living in the area and officials with Hollst Lawn Cemetery, which will be next to one of the pods.

However, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a permit for the project in a few months later, citing the estimated $9.5 million in property tax revenue to Saunders County that would be generated over the life of the project.

Community Energy was acquired by AES Clean Energy in December 2021. Other changes to the project include the withdrawal of one landowner from the project, which amounted to about 75 acres, according to Page Bolin, lead developer for AES.

“That did not impact our ability to build the project OPPD needs,” she added.

AES also donated two acres to the cemetery, Bolin said, as they promised during the project planning period.

Blue Ridge Power, a solar power contractor based in Asheville, North Carolina, will be the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor. Blue Ridge Power will be the firm hiring local contractors and individual employees for the project.

Thaddieus Wilson is the construction manager for the project. His supervisor is Jamey Boje, senior construction manager for Blue Ridge Power.

Boje said they are looking for local contractors to provide civil construction material like gravel, sand and concrete, electrical construction materials, and construction services like dumpsters, portable bathrooms, fencing, security and rental equipment.

Blue Ridge Power has already hired one Nebraska contractor for the job. Jensen Brothers Mowing out of Bennington has mowed the site, Boje said.

They also anticipate hiring about 150 temporary employees throughout the project, Boje said.

The business fair was a way to gather information about locally owned businesses, especially those in Saunders County, said Katie Haarsager, stakeholder relations manager for AES.

“We try to bring some contract opportunities locally,” she said.

The job fair also drew three members of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. John Zaugg, who represents the district in which the solar plant is located, was there, along with District 3 Supervisor Bill Reece and Tom Hrdlicka, the board member from District 6.

Hrdlicka said the supervisors stipulated that the solar power project include as many local businesses as possible.

“We might not have everything in Saunders County they need, but at least they’re making an attempt,” he said.