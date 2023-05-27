Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) received a record-breaking number of applications from current high school juniors and seniors across the state to attend the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) this summer. NAYI brings together hundreds of students every year to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with ag leaders and explore career opportunities. This year, NAYI will be held July 10-14 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

“NAYI is an incredible opportunity for young leaders to expand their knowledge of agriculture and connect with peers from around the state,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “I’m encouraged by the record-breaking number of students, 270 of them, who applied to attend NAYI. These students are the future leaders and innovators of Nebraska’s ag industry, and they will be the ones who will continue to help grow our state’s number one industry.”

NAYI is in its 52nd year, making it the longest running ag youth program of its kind in the nation. This year’s theme is “For the Future.” NAYI features motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues, career development, networking opportunities, leadership activities, a farm management game, a formal banquet and a dance.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. During NAYI, NAYC members provide valuable insight and advice about agriculture, college coursework and career-building.

Area delegates include the following students.

Cedar Bluffs High School: Madelyn Thomas of Cedar Bluffs,

Raymond Central High School: Olyvia Korthanke and Hailee Nelson, both of Ceresco, and Aleyna Cuttlers, Jaden Kohl, Leslie Bos and Rachel Bos, all of Raymond; Jaelynn Kliment, Ben Kliment, all of Valparaiso.

Mead High School: Paige Williams of Colon.

East Butler Public School: Lauren Sousek of Malmo; Miranda Strizek of Valparaiso.

Bishop Neumann High School: Chisum Wilson of Yutan.

To learn more about NAYC or NAYI 2023, visit nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/.