Family surprises dad with full DQ experience for birthday

WAHOO – When Ron Vanderveen was a child growing up in Ontario, Canada, he had fond memories of going to Dairy Queen with his father.
He continued that tradition with his own children, taking them to the American-based ice cream eatery for every special occasion, like Father’s Day and his birthday.
“It was Dairy Queen all the time,” said Ron’s son, Rob Vanderveen.
It didn’t matter if it was winter, said Nick Vanderveen, Rob’s other son.
“It would be so cold and I say, ‘I do not want any ice cream,’” Nick remembered.
So when the Omaha man was preparing to turn 60 years old, his family hit upon a great idea – make him a DQ employee for a day and allow him to learn how to make his favorite twist cone on his own.
The only problem was how to convince a DQ franchise to allow an amateur ice cream artist behind the counter?
That’s where having connections to small towns pays off.
Ron’s son had a good friend who grew up in Wahoo. Paul Wilson contacted a friend, Josh Hutson, who still lives in Wahoo to ask him if he thought the Dairy Queen in his hometown would be willing to play along.
Hutson reminded him that one of their former Wahoo High School classmates happens to run the Wahoo DQ.
Wilson himself had fond memories of the DQ in Wahoo. He contacted Jacob Pokorny, who has been the manager of the Dairy Queen for several years and recently became owner.
Jacob loved the idea.
“It sounded fun,” he said.
So on his birthday, Dec. 28, Ron’s family put him in a car and headed west for a surprise. He had no idea what the surprise was going to be.
When they pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot, they were greeted with a sign that read: “Welcome to the DQ Crew Ron!”
Still not sure what was going on, Ron walked into the restaurant and was greeted by Jacob, who handed him a t-shirt bearing the Wahoo Dairy Queen logo. He was told to put on the shirt and then get to work behind the counter, where he began taking orders from his family.
Ron stood there in awe, and then said it was a dream come true.
“My life is complete,” he added.
His family members and friends continued the fun as they ordered ice cream cones and peanut buster parfaits in a complicated manner, mimicking how Ron gets a little flustered when he places an order.
“Ron is a very smart, capable man, but he gets very overwhelmed when ordering food,” said his daughter-in-law, Chase Vanderveen.
Rob said his dad can’t seem to remember what to call his favorite menu item – the chocolate/vanilla ice cream twist cone.
“He can’t seem to remember twist. He’ll say twirl, swirly, or gesture with his finger,” Rob said, making a circle in the air with his finger to demonstrate.
“I just can’t find the words for twist,” Ron admitted with a laugh.
“I assume everybody knows what it is,” he said as he made the hand gesture.
After the orders were placed, Ron went to work at the ice cream machine. With Jacob’s assistance and help from other members of the Wahoo DQ staff, he learned how to make a twist cone with the trademark swirl on top.
Some of his cones may not have looked perfect. But they all tasted wonderful, according to his family and friends. His two sons and their spouses, Ron’s daughter Natalie and her husband David were there, along with Nick’s wife Myca. And of course, Ron’s two grandchildren, Wilder and Shia, were enjoying a bit of ice cream as well. A handful of friends were also present, including a couple who traveled from Colorado.
Ron said he has loved Dairy Queen all of his life.
“It’s all about the ice cream,” he said.
While the family lovingly mocked Ron’s difficulties while ordering, their affection for the family patriarch was evident as they smiled and laughed when he presented his lopsided cones.
After taking orders, making cones, Blizzards and other ice cream treats, Ron sat down to enjoy his own cone and reflect upon his experience.
“I have more appreciation of what they do,” he said of DQ employees.
Not that Ron has ever been unkind to a DQ employee. Nick remembers his dad making conversation with the staff and asking typical “dad” questions like “Are you open all year long?” in mid-January.
Ron’s love of DQ is legendary. He receives gift cards for the fast-food chain frequently from family and friends.
“They know I love it and it’s a great present for me,” he said.
But not nearly as great a present as being an DQ employee for a day.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.