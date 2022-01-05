Family surprises dad with full DQ experience for birthday

Hutson reminded him that one of their former Wahoo High School classmates happens to run the Wahoo DQ.

Wilson himself had fond memories of the DQ in Wahoo. He contacted Jacob Pokorny, who has been the manager of the Dairy Queen for several years and recently became owner.

Jacob loved the idea.

“It sounded fun,” he said.

So on his birthday, Dec. 28, Ron’s family put him in a car and headed west for a surprise. He had no idea what the surprise was going to be.

When they pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot, they were greeted with a sign that read: “Welcome to the DQ Crew Ron!”

Still not sure what was going on, Ron walked into the restaurant and was greeted by Jacob, who handed him a t-shirt bearing the Wahoo Dairy Queen logo. He was told to put on the shirt and then get to work behind the counter, where he began taking orders from his family.

Ron stood there in awe, and then said it was a dream come true.

“My life is complete,” he added.