DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. David M. Ulch, David City, driving during revocation (while revoked from driving under intoxication), fictitious plates.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Nicholas Bressman, Yutan, attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, sentenced to 10 to 20 years in jail (credit for 716 days time served), sex offender registry.

Ryan Johnson, Ashland, sexual assault-first degree, sentenced to 10 to 20 years jail, sex offender registry; commit child abuse intentionally/no injury (two counts), 2 to 3 years in jail each count; sexual assault-first degree, 15 to 20 years in jail; all jail sentences to be served concurrently.

Lumir Drahota, Leshara, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest-misdemeanor, sentenced to 18 months probation, 240 hours community service; driving under the influence-alcohol-second offense, $500, 18 months probation, license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days, interlock device.

Christopher Sawyer, Ashland, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two years deferred judgment probation; attempt of a class 2A felony, two years deferred judgment probation.

Civil Orders

Venessa C. Davis vs. Darrell D. Davis, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Martina L. Beaumont vs. Brandon K. Beaumont, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Cheyann D. Parr vs. Zachary J. Parr, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Ashlea Larimore vs. Jason Larimore, dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Nicholas Kavan, Wahoo, attempt of a class 4 felony, $500 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Deric Smith, Ashland, domestic assault-third degree, sentenced to 24 months probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Dennis Thompson, Waverly, theft-receiving stolen property $0-500, sentenced to 12 months probation, $200 restitution; unauthorized use of a financial transaction device/under $500, 12 months probation.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Draven A. Kruse, Cedar Bluffs, $25; Russell J. Frauendorfer, Columbus, $300.

Following too close: Ryan D. Nicks, Bennington, $50.

Too fast for conditions: Caitlin L. States, Dannebrog, $100.

Fail to use seat belt: Caitlin L. States, Dannebrog, $25.

Improper/defective vehicle lights: Matthew D. Dooley, Wahoo, $25.

Unsafe backing: Lendall J. Ritnour, Roca, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Joseph B. Brown, North Bend, $200.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Cody L. Fielder, Fremont, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Sandra S. Schneider, Ceresco, $75.

Fail to yield right-of-way/emergency vehicle: Sandra S. Schneider, Ceresco, $100.

Unlawful/fictitious display of plate/renewal tab: Sandra S. Schneider, Ceresco, $50.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Kerrion J. Faulkner Sr. of North Bend and Gennaveve Ruth Frank of North Bend, applied March 23.

Clarence J. William Chmelka of Prague and Chelsea Alenne DeRossett of Prague, applied March 24.

Stephen Martin Smith of Wahoo and Tina Louise Ellis of Wahoo, applied March 24.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Andrew and Teresa Reinke to Thomas and Melissa Ross, lot 17, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

John W. Vanek Estate to Patrick J. Morrison, 07-15-06 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

James and Janice M. Warnke to Gary L. Mach, 27-15-05 SW 1/4 SW 1/4, 33-15-05 E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Liliana E. Shannon to HSBC Bank USA, lot 6, 7, 8 in block 11, Leshara of Leshara.

Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Steve A. and Lynn M. Johnson, lot 2 in block 2, Hunter Addition of Ceresco.

Betty J. Huscher Trust to JS Acres, LLC, 36-17-06 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Rodney A. and Nancy L. Johnson to Rodney A. and Nancy L. Johnson, 19-17-06 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4, partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Galen L. and Joann Johnson to Galen L. and Joann Johnson, 19-17-06 S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Rita M. Johnson to Rodney A. Johnson, 19-17-06 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4, partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Rita M. Johnson to Galen L. and Joann Johnson, 19-17-06 S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Guo Hui Zheng, et al, and Yi Meng Lin, et al, to Michael J. and Laura M. Johnston, partial lot 10, 11 in block 12, Wahoo of Wahoo.

Bernice J. Davis Trust to Dorothy M. Loves, 14-15-07 W 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Marcene J. Petersen to Marcene J. Peterson Trust, 12-12-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Robert L. Virgl to Vincent and Caroline Roth, lot 12, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Betty J. Huscher Trust to Randall C. and Edie K. Kavan, 13-16-06 N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Colonial Chapel Cremation Center, LLC to DS Properties, LLC, lot 1, 2 in block 12, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

Hilary A. Christian to Joseph P. Christian, 23-14-05 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Terry and Kerry Swanson to Kyle and Elizabeth Miller, lot 95, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Henkens Family Trust to Connor J. Fujan, 29-17-08 SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Daniel W. and Judy A. Hraban to Pecha Family Trust, lot 2, Heritage Heights Replat 92 First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.