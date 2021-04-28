 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Monday, April 19

6:11 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Fourth St.

7:58 a.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.

8:34 a.m., Officer responded to a report of child abuse/neglect, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.

11:26 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 12th St.

12:15 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.

12:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 200 block of S. Linden St.

12:45 p.m. Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.

1:44 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 1100 block of N. Elm St.

3:20 p.m. Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

11:03 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

Tuesday, April 20

1:06 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

10 a.m., Officer executed a search warrant, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

11:31 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 500 block of W. Eighth St.

Wednesday, April 21

4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

8:30 a.m., Officer responded to a report of fraud.

9:16 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Chestnut St.

10 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.

Thursday, April 22

12:39 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation/security check.

1:19 a.m., Officer responded a report of harassment, 300 block of W. Eighth St.

3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

11:33 a.m., Officer responded to a report of threats.

9:13 p.m., Officer assisted another agency, 31st St.

10:43 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1100 block f N. Desney Blvd.

Friday, April 23

7:58 a.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 1000 block of W. Dale Ln.

10:57 a.m., Officer assisted with peacekeeping, 900 block of N. Hickory St.

12:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.

2:21 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.

2:42 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of N. Hackberry St.

4:20 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

4:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a burn permit violation, W. Eight St.

5:30 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.

6:58 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 2100 block of Highway 77.

9:23 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Third St.

10:02 p.m., Officer responded to a report of criminal mischief, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

10:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog barking, 1100 block of N. Locust St.

Saturday, April 24

3:45 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog bite, Saunders Medical Center.

7:14 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity.

8:25 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, County Road K.

8:45 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 100 block of W. Sixth St.

9:15 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation/security check.

10:13 p.m., Officer responded to a report of trespassing, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.

Sunday, April 25

12:20 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.

12:45 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 200 block of W. Fifth St.

9:42 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 200 block of E. First St.

10:15 a.m., Officer conducted a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:03 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

11:31 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 200 block of W. 12th St.

