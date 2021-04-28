Wahoo Police Log

Monday, April 19
6:11 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, Fourth St.
7:58 a.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint.
8:34 a.m., Officer responded to a report of child abuse/neglect, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.
11:26 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 12th St.
12:15 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.
12:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 200 block of S. Linden St.
12:45 p.m. Officer assisted with a driver’s license pickup at the station.
1:44 p.m., Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 1100 block of N. Elm St.
3:20 p.m. Officer responded to a traffic complaint, 2200 block of N. Locust St.
11:03 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
Tuesday, April 20
1:06 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.
4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.
10 a.m., Officer executed a search warrant, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
11:31 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 500 block of W. Eighth St.
Wednesday, April 21
4 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.
8:30 a.m., Officer responded to a report of fraud.
9:16 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Chestnut St.
10 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.
Thursday, April 22
12:39 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation/security check.
1:19 a.m., Officer responded a report of harassment, 300 block of W. Eighth St.
3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.
9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
11:33 a.m., Officer responded to a report of threats.
9:13 p.m., Officer assisted another agency, 31st St.
10:43 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1100 block f N. Desney Blvd.
Friday, April 23
7:58 a.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 1000 block of W. Dale Ln.
10:57 a.m., Officer assisted with peacekeeping, 900 block of N. Hickory St.
12:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.
2:21 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.
2:42 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of N. Hackberry St.
4:20 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 2200 block of N. Locust St.
4:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a burn permit violation, W. Eight St.
5:30 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.
6:58 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 2100 block of Highway 77.
9:23 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Third St.
10:02 p.m., Officer responded to a report of criminal mischief, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
10:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog barking, 1100 block of N. Locust St.
Saturday, April 24
3:45 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog bite, Saunders Medical Center.
7:14 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity.
8:25 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, County Road K.
8:45 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 100 block of W. Sixth St.
9:15 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation/security check.
10:13 p.m., Officer responded to a report of trespassing, 2000 block of N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, April 25
12:20 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92.
12:45 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 200 block of W. Fifth St.
9:42 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 200 block of E. First St.
10:15 a.m., Officer conducted a program, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
10:03 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
11:31 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 200 block of W. 12th St.