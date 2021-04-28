Wahoo Police Log

12:42 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.

2:21 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, First St.

2:42 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of N. Hackberry St.

4:20 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

4:24 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a burn permit violation, W. Eight St.

5:30 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 900 block of N. Chestnut St.

6:58 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 2100 block of Highway 77.

9:23 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Third St.

10:02 p.m., Officer responded to a report of criminal mischief, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

10:16 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog barking, 1100 block of N. Locust St.

Saturday, April 24

3:45 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a dog bite, Saunders Medical Center.

7:14 p.m., Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity.