Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Feb. 8
12:42 a.m., Wahoo rescue dispatched, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
1:55 a.m., Officer provided transport, 1760 County Road J.
3:18 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.
3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.
11:38 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.
11:51 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 500 block of W. 16th St.
5:02 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1900 block of Chestnut St.
11:02 p.m., Officer issued a citation for a drug violation, 1000 block of Cottonwood Cir.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
12:17 p.m., Officer investigated an animal complaint, 600 block of N. Maple St.
5:57 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.
6:24 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Seventh St.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
10:22 a.m., Officer assisted with a lost dog report at the department.
10:25 a.m., Officer requested a records check from the department.
11:08 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.
12:22 p.m., Officer investi-
gated report of suspicious activity, 700 block of W. 15th St.
2:30 p.m., Officer investigated report of fraud.
5:21 p.m., officer investigated report of a disturbance, 1000 block of N. Maple St.
6:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 100 block of E. Sixth St.
Thursday, Feb. 11
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
4:12 a.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.
11 a.m. Officer presented a program at the department.
6:18 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.