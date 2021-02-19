 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Feb. 8

12:42 a.m., Wahoo rescue dispatched, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

1:55 a.m., Officer provided transport, 1760 County Road J.

3:18 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1200 block of N. Hackberry St.

3:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.

11:38 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.

11:51 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 500 block of W. 16th St.

5:02 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1900 block of Chestnut St.

11:02 p.m., Officer issued a citation for a drug violation, 1000 block of Cottonwood Cir.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

12:17 p.m., Officer investigated an animal complaint, 600 block of N. Maple St.

5:57 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

6:24 p.m., Officer assisted an outside agency, Seventh St.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

10:22 a.m., Officer assisted with a lost dog report at the department.

10:25 a.m., Officer requested a records check from the department.

11:08 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake.

12:22 p.m., Officer investi-

gated report of suspicious activity, 700 block of W. 15th St.

2:30 p.m., Officer investigated report of fraud.

5:21 p.m., officer investigated report of a disturbance, 1000 block of N. Maple St.

6:25 p.m., Officer investigated report of a traffic complaint, 100 block of E. Sixth St.

Thursday, Feb. 11

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

4:12 a.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.

11 a.m. Officer presented a program at the department.

6:18 p.m., Officer assisted with a civil matter, 800 block of W. 11th St.

