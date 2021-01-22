 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Monday, Jan. 11

12:20 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

6:18 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1400 block of Spruce St.

9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.

12:10 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from an auto, 1100 block of Desny Blvd.

2 p.m., Officer requested records check from department.

2:30 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.

2:41 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.

2:54 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.

3:29 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint,

6:38 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 100 block of W. Fifth St.

11:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92

Tuesday, Jan. 12

3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

8:23 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 10th St.

9:00 a.m., Officer presented a program at department.

11:15 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.

10:44 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

11:10 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92

11:28 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92

Wednesday, Jan. 13

2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

9:00 a.m., Officer presented a program at department.

4:37 p.m., Officer investigated report of a missing juvenile, 100 block of E. 12th St.

Thursday, Jan. 14

2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.

2:55 a.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/window, Fourth St.

9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at courthouse.

4:54 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1100 block of Beech St.

8:10 p.m., Officer investigated a drug violation, 500 block of W. 16th St.

Friday, Jan. 15

10:19 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:45 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

2:53 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving property damage, Highway 109.

9:10 p.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 92, Wahoo.

Saturday, Jan. 16

12:44 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 500 block of W. Fifth St.

9:10 a.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 500 block of W. Fifth St.

12:40 p.m., Officer investigated an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Pine St.

Sunday, Jan. 17

3:06 a.m., Officer issued a driving under the influence citation, 17th St.

9:54 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

12:12 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance 300 block of E. Second St.

