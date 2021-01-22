Wahoo Police Log

10:19 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.

10:45 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

2:53 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving property damage, Highway 109.

9:10 p.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 92, Wahoo.

Saturday, Jan. 16

12:44 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 500 block of W. Fifth St.

9:10 a.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 500 block of W. Fifth St.

12:40 p.m., Officer investigated an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Pine St.

Sunday, Jan. 17

3:06 a.m., Officer issued a driving under the influence citation, 17th St.

9:54 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 100 block of E. Fifth St.

12:12 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance 300 block of E. Second St.