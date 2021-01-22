Wahoo Police Log

Monday, Jan. 11
12:20 a.m., Officer performed a vacation/security check.
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
6:18 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1400 block of Spruce St.
9 a.m., Officer presented a program at the department.
12:10 p.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from an auto, 1100 block of Desny Blvd.
2 p.m., Officer requested records check from department.
2:30 p.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up.
2:41 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.
2:54 p.m., Officer requested an accident report from department.
3:29 p.m., Officer investigated a traffic complaint,
6:38 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 100 block of W. Fifth St.
11:08 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92
Tuesday, Jan. 12
3 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
8:23 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 10th St.
9:00 a.m., Officer presented a program at department.
11:15 a.m., Officer requested a records check from department.
10:44 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.
11:10 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92
11:28 p.m., Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop, Highway 92
Wednesday, Jan. 13
2:30 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
9:00 a.m., Officer presented a program at department.
4:37 p.m., Officer investigated report of a missing juvenile, 100 block of E. 12th St.
Thursday, Jan. 14
2 a.m., Officer issued an off-street parking citation.
2:55 a.m., Officer investigated report of an open door/window, Fourth St.
9:30 a.m., Officer presented a program at courthouse.
4:54 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1100 block of Beech St.
8:10 p.m., Officer investigated a drug violation, 500 block of W. 16th St.
Friday, Jan. 15
10:19 a.m., Officer performed a welfare check, 1000 block of N. Chestnut St.
10:45 a.m., Officer investigated report of suspicious activity, 1300 block of E. 34th St.
2:53 p.m., Officer investigated an accident involving property damage, Highway 109.
9:10 p.m., Officer provided a motorist assist, Highway 92, Wahoo.
Saturday, Jan. 16
12:44 a.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance, 500 block of W. Fifth St.
9:10 a.m., Officer investigated report of a theft from a residence, 500 block of W. Fifth St.
12:40 p.m., Officer investigated an animal complaint, 1100 block of N. Pine St.
Sunday, Jan. 17
3:06 a.m., Officer issued a driving under the influence citation, 17th St.
9:54 a.m., Officer investigated report of an alarm, 100 block of E. Fifth St.
12:12 p.m., Officer investigated report of a disturbance 300 block of E. Second St.