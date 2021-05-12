 Skip to main content
Wahoo Police Log
Monday, May 3

3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

8:13 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of Hruby Ln.

11:14 a.m., Officer responded to a report of criminal mischief, Fourth St.

11:30 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the station.

11:39 a.m., Officer conducted a records check at the station.

11:49 a.m., Officer responded to a request for an accident report at the station.

1:07 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft.

1:41 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft by shoplifting, 1300 block of E. 34th St.

5 p.m., Officer responded to a report of harassment.

10:30 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

11 p.m., Officer assisted another agency.

Tuesday, May 4

3:30 a.m. Officer issued off-street parking citations.

5:38 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

5:40 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

11 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.

11:30 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 500 block of E. First St.

6:47 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

9 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

10:03 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.

11:44 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of Hackberry St.

Wednesday, May 5

4:30 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.

4:46 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

4:50 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

4:55 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

5:31 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 2400 block of Aspen St.

7:10 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic hazard, 2200 block of N. Locust St.

12:45 p.m., Officer assisted a citizen with a handgun permit at the station.

7:28 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 800 block of W. 10th St.

9:51 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.

10:08 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.

10:30 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

Thursday, May 6

12:02 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

2 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.

2:43 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

2:48 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

8:21 a.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage.

9 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.

9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the Law Enforcement Judicial Center.

5:28 p.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.

8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary, 700 block of Laurel Ave.

Friday, May 7

8:27 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.

9 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.

Saturday, May 8

3 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

3:20 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.

3:45 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a noise disturbance, Ninth St.

12:51 p.m., Officer provided an escort at Saunders Medical Center.

Sunday, May 9

3:23 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1400 block of Mark Dr.

7:11 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an open door or window, 600 block of E. 13th St.

8:09 p.m., Officer issued a warrant, 400 block of E. Eighth St.

