Wahoo Police Log

Monday, May 3
3 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.
8:13 a.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1100 block of Hruby Ln.
11:14 a.m., Officer responded to a report of criminal mischief, Fourth St.
11:30 a.m., Officer assisted with a driver’s license pick up at the station.
11:39 a.m., Officer conducted a records check at the station.
11:49 a.m., Officer responded to a request for an accident report at the station.
1:07 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft.
1:41 p.m., Officer responded to a report of theft by shoplifting, 1300 block of E. 34th St.
5 p.m., Officer responded to a report of harassment.
10:30 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
11 p.m., Officer assisted another agency.
Tuesday, May 4
3:30 a.m. Officer issued off-street parking citations.
5:38 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
5:40 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
11 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.
11:30 a.m., Officer assisted another agency, 500 block of E. First St.
6:47 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.
9 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
10:03 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 12th St.
11:44 p.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1300 block of Hackberry St.
Wednesday, May 5
4:30 a.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 15th St.
4:46 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
4:50 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
4:55 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
5:31 a.m., Officer responded to an alarm, 2400 block of Aspen St.
7:10 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a traffic hazard, 2200 block of N. Locust St.
12:45 p.m., Officer assisted a citizen with a handgun permit at the station.
7:28 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 800 block of W. 10th St.
9:51 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, Seventh St.
10:08 p.m., Officer conducted a vehicle traffic stop, 11th St.
10:30 p.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
Thursday, May 6
12:02 a.m., Officer assisted with an HHS intake, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
2 a.m., Officer issued off-street parking citations.
2:43 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
2:48 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
8:21 a.m., Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage.
9 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.
9:30 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the Law Enforcement Judicial Center.
5:28 p.m., Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.
8:29 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary, 700 block of Laurel Ave.
Friday, May 7
8:27 a.m., Officer conducted an investigation, 700 block of N. Laurel Ave.
9 a.m., Officer conducted a program at the station.
Saturday, May 8
3 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
3:20 a.m., Officer conducted a vacation security check.
3:45 a.m., Officer responded to a report of a noise disturbance, Ninth St.
12:51 p.m., Officer provided an escort at Saunders Medical Center.
Sunday, May 9
3:23 p.m., Officer assisted with a lockout, 1400 block of Mark Dr.
7:11 p.m., Officer responded to a report of an open door or window, 600 block of E. 13th St.
8:09 p.m., Officer issued a warrant, 400 block of E. Eighth St.