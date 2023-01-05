Wahoo picks up win after extended break

WAHOO — After nearly a three week break from games, the Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team didn’t miss a beat in a 48-31 win over Seward at home in the first round of the Wahoo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. The Warriors shot well from the field at 42% and pulled down 30 rebounds.

“I was super happy how our team played after the long break between games,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “The girls came out and played with great energy and fought through anything that might not have been going well.”

Early on against the Bluejays, Sammy Leu provided a spark for the Wahoo offense with back-to-back buckets. A three-pointer from Autumn Iversen extended the Warriors advantage out to 7-2.

The offense for Wahoo continued to run through Leu and Iversen with the pair combining for the final points of the first quarter to give the Warriors a 17-8 lead.

With a double digit edge at 21-11 in the second, Ava Lausterer finished off a nice move to the hoop with an easy layup. Scoring two points late in the quarter was Leu which gave Wahoo a 25-14 advantage at halftime.

Out of the break, the Bluejays; offense and defense were clicking. They created multiple turnovers which resulted in a 10-1 scoring run and trimmed the Warriors lead down to 26-24.

Instead of falling apart, Wahoo fought back and found a way to get the ball to their playmakers. Three free throws from Iversen to go along with a layup put Wahoo back up by seven points at 31-24.

“We talked about working through any adversity and the girls did a great job of handling every situation that came up,” Forbes said. “It shows that we have great chemistry and senior leadership. Our girls work hard day in and day out so I was happy to see we were able to figure things out and go on a run to get the lead back.”

A basket by Sidney Smart inside closed out the third and increased the Warriors advantage to 33-24 with one quarter remaining.

In the final frame, Wahoo hit double digits with 15 points for the first time since the first quarter and ended up outscoring Seward by eight points. To close out the game, Teagan Watts dropped in three points to help increase the Warriors edge to 17 points in the end.

Leu led Wahoo with a game high 19 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Also in double figures was Iversen with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Scoring five points was Smart, Watts had three and both Lausterer and Ella Lacey had two.

With the win, the Warriors moved on to the championship game of their home holiday tournament on Dec. 29 against Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North. For the third straight year, the Wolves took home first place with a 66-21 win over Wahoo.

For the game, the Warriors struggled shooting the ball with only nine made shots altogether. This resulted in Wahoo shooting 22% from the field and 13% from three.

Smart and Leu both had a team-high six points. Dropping in four points was Sarah Kolterman, Iversen and Watts had two and Lausterer finished with one.

The Warriors took on a one-loss Yutan squad on Dec. 31. They played at Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 3 and take on Class B No. 3 Norris at 7:00 p.m. on the road on Jan. 6.