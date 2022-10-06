Wahoo makes vast improvements at the Beatrice Country Club

BEATRICE- The Wahoo Girls Golf Team traveled to the Trailblazer Conference Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on Sept. 28. In their second competition of the year on the course, the Warriors were able to improve their team score by 51 strokes with a 514.

“The Beatrice Country Club always provides a great challenge for the girls,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “There are a few holes that are very challenging and that can get to the girls. I felt like today they did a good job of moving on and not letting a bad hole ruin their round. As I think back to where the girls were a little over a month ago when we played this course, it is amazing to see how far the girls have come.”

All carding a 127 for the day were Wahoo seniors Teegan Roberts and Aspen Eckley and junior Samantha Norris. Six strokes back was sophomore Erika Maldonado with a score of 133.

Both Roberts and Norris each had a par on the day. Roberts had her par on the par-four 17th hole. After hitting two good shots she was left with about a 50-foot putt. She hit an outstanding putt that almost went in, finishing just a foot from the hole. Teegan tapped in the putt for a four.

One hole later, Norris carded her par. She hit a great chip from about 10 yards off the green that finished about three feet from the hole. Norris was able to sink her par putt.

Wahoo competed at the C-2 District Meet at the Oakland Country Club on Oct. 4. The top three teams and top ten individuals qualify for the Class C State Girls Golf Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.