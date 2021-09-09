Wahoo knocks off AC in thriller

HASTINGS - The Wahoo football team played inspired defense and got just enough on the offensive side of the ball to knock off Class C1 No.2 Adams Central 13-8 on the road Sept. 3.

After no scoring in the first quarter of action, the Warriors put together a good offensive possession in the second quarter. It was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Owen Hancock and Brandon Hasenkamp made the extra point to put Wahoo up 7-0 heading into halftime.

The Patriots would not go away that easy in the game and Jacob Eckhardt completed a pass to Holden O’Dey for a nine-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful for Adams Central on a run by Hyatt Collins which made it 8-7 with 9:38 to go in the fourth.

With under a minute to go in the game, the Warriors drove the football inside the Patriot’s 20-yard line on a drive that lasted over four minutes and resulted in 86 yards gained. Hancock was able to score for the second time in the game for Wahoo putting them back out in front for good.

Adams Central made a desperate attempt to close the gap with the final ticks left on the clock, but their pass was picked off by Gavin Pokorny.