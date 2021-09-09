Wahoo knocks off AC in thriller

HASTINGS - The Wahoo football team played inspired defense and got just enough on the offensive side of the ball to knock off Class C1 No.2 Adams Central 13-8 on the road Sept. 3.
After no scoring in the first quarter of action, the Warriors put together a good offensive possession in the second quarter. It was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Owen Hancock and Brandon Hasenkamp made the extra point to put Wahoo up 7-0 heading into halftime.
The Patriots would not go away that easy in the game and Jacob Eckhardt completed a pass to Holden O’Dey for a nine-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful for Adams Central on a run by Hyatt Collins which made it 8-7 with 9:38 to go in the fourth.
With under a minute to go in the game, the Warriors drove the football inside the Patriot’s 20-yard line on a drive that lasted over four minutes and resulted in 86 yards gained. Hancock was able to score for the second time in the game for Wahoo putting them back out in front for good.
Adams Central made a desperate attempt to close the gap with the final ticks left on the clock, but their pass was picked off by Gavin Pokorny.
Wahoo was led on offense by Hancock who completed nine of his 12 passes in the game for 161 yards and rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
Gaining 86 yards on the ground was Colin Ludvik and Pokorny had 66 yards. On the receiving sides of things, Andrew Waido had 101 yards and Gavin Pokorny had 33 yards.
Leading the team on defense was Ben Thrasher with 12 tackles and Zack Fox had ten. Finishing with one sack in the game and five tackles was Curtis Swahn.
Wahoo is at home this week vs Boys Town who is 0-2 on the season. They lost to a 2-0 Platteview squad at home 19-18 in their last game.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.