Wahoo boys win first district title in 19 years

WAHOO- For the first time since 2003, the Wahoo boy’s track and field team claimed a district title at the B-2 District Invite at Wahoo on May 10. The Warriors came in first place with 138 points which were 60.5 points in front of second place Elkhorn.

It was a day full of excitement for Wahoo that was capped off with a thrilling finish in the 4x440 meter relay. Going into the event Malachi Bordovsky, Sam Edmonds, Zach Fox, and Garrett Grandgenett were seeded fourth and ended up surging to first in a time of 3:35.32, behind a fantastic final leg from Malachi Bordovsky.

“We were rated fourth and I just told myself all or nothing,” Malachi Bordovsky said. “My coach Jacobsen told me if I am right behind them in third, the race is over because I am just that fast.”

Head coach Chad Fox shared similar sentiments about that final relay. He knew where his team stood heading into the event, but also believed there was time they could still cut off.

“I mean we knew it was going to be close,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “So it wasn’t like there is a huge difference and we still had some guys with some time to drop. We felt good about our chances and getting in the top two to qualify for state. Getting the win on that and then winning the meet was kind of like icing on the cake.”

On top of helping Wahoo win the 4x400 meter relay, Malachi Bordovsky also got to state in the open 400 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. He ran a personal record time of 52.02 to win the 400 and posted a 42.31 in the 300 hurdles which got him fourth but were one of the six fastest times outside the top three across the Class B districts.

After being injured to start the season, Waylon Sherman showed he is now at full strength by qualifying in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He came in first in the 200 in a time of 23.03 and claimed second in the 100 running an 11.25.

“With the ankle sprain, I hated being out and not being able to help my teammates,” Sherman said. “Every day I kept coming to practice and working hard, even though I was in so much pain. I love this sport and I knew I just had to give it everything it takes.”

Qualifying alongside Sherman in the 100 meter dash was fellow senior Curtis Swahn who came in third clocking an 11.36. Swahn also made it to state in the long jump by getting second with a mark of 20-05.25.

Similar to Malachi Bordovsky, Fox qualified in two individual events on the track along with the 4x400. He got second in the 300 meter hurdles by running a 40.69 and came in third in the 110 meter hurdles posting a 15.42, despite clipping the final hurdle of the event.

On top of getting the 1,600 meter relay to state, the Warriors also qualified in the 3,200 meter relay. The team of Andrew Waido, Caden Smart, Ales Adamec, and Kyle Babst took second place in a time of 8:32.24.

In the shot put and discus, Carson Lavaley and Jake Scanlon both qualified. Lavaley was second in the discus with a throw of 158-00.50 and Scanlon got third with a heave of 148-08.

The shot put event had a lot of great participants. Lavaley came in fourth place with a mark of 52-01.75 and Scanlon took sixth with a toss of 49-01.50. Both throws were past the automatic qualifying mark to get to state.

Coming threw as district champs in the triple jump and the pole vault were Benji Nelson and Michael Robinson. Nelson ended up jumping 43-03.50 in the triple jump and Robinson set a personal record in the pole vault by clearing 13-02.

The Wahoo girls ended up getting seventh place in a tough district with 16 points. Running away with the meet was Elkhorn North and Bennington with 190.50 and 154.50 points.

Ava Lausterer was the lone state qualifier for the Warriors in the shot put. She came into the event seeded around eighth or ninth but catapulted her way into third with a personal record toss of 35-01.75.

“She has been throwing well in practice the last week and a half or so,” Fox said. “We knew she had some better throws coming and to be able to do it at home and get in the top three was awesome.”

Coming up just short of state in the discus was Kylee Kenning. The senior came in fourth overall with a toss of 103-01.

In the high jump, Mya Emerson and Sarah Kolterman tied for sixth place overall. Both girls ended up clearing 4-09.

On the track, two of the three relays for the Warrior girls placed. Getting fourth was the 4x800 meter relay team of Alyssa Havlovic, Taylor Luben, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hitz clocking an 11:07.68, and the 4x400 meter relay team of Luben, Lillie Harris, Sarah Kolterman, and Megan Robinson came in sixth running a 4:44.25.

The State Track and Field Meet is taking place in Omaha at Burke Stadium on May 18 and 19. Wahoo has lots of athletes competing both days, so come out and support the Warriors.